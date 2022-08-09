Stay in Your Own Lane

Dear Ruthie is proudly brought to you by C3 Designs — Award Winning Fine Jewelry. C3 Designs offers a variety of services performed in-house, including custom jewelry design, jewelry and watch repair, appraisal, pearl and bead stringing, engraving and flip guards. C3 Designs is the winner of the Jewelers of America 2019 CASE Award.

Dear Ruthie,

My friend and I have a question for you. We have a third roommate who lives with us. Let’s call her Becca. Becca wants to be a model, but we know that’s not going to happen. Becca is smart, funny, cool and kind. She’s just not a model. We’re not being mean. We love her, but she’s not a model.

Becca is putting all her eggs in one basket as my mom says. She dropped out of college and works nights so she can go on modeling calls during the day—which never happens because she has only had one modeling job her entire life. She’s wasting her life, thinking this modeling thing is going work and it won’t, Ruthie. It won’t!

Our question is this: Should we talk to Becca about this? It might hurt her a little but, in the end, her life might actually be better if she moves on from this modeling fantasy and goes back to school. We’re not trying to be mean. We just think this delusional fantasy she has isn’t good for her. What do you think?

Let Us Know,

M&M

Dear Ms,

Super model … work! Or, in Becca’s case … don’t work! Sounds like your gal pal has a dream, and it doesn’t matter whether you think that dream is achievable or not. The girl wants to be a model, let her go for it.

Is she paying her portion of the rent? Can she afford food? Well, then let her be. College isn’t for everyone, so let Becca do what makes her happy. If she were harming herself with drugs, in an abusive relationship or behaving in a self-destructive manner, I’d suggest you step in and help. That’s not the case so keep out of Becca’s dream. You can still be friends with Becca, even while staying in your own lane.

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

August 10—Trivia Night at This Is It (418 E. Wells St.): Seymour Muchmore hosts this weekly trivia game that could make you a winner. The 7 p.m. night awards bar tabs to the top three teams, so grab your smartest buds, strap on your thinking cap and get ready to win big.

August 11—"Divas de la Noche” at Hamburger Mary’s (730 S. Fifth St.): Take in this popular 8 p.m. drag show where Latina queens rule the night. Seats fill up quickly, so arrive early to indulge in Mary’s comfort-food menu. You’ll also enjoy $5 margaritas as well as specials on Corona and Modelo beers.

August 13—Woof’s King Street Pride (100 Block King St., Madison): It may be the middle of August, but there’s plenty of pride to be had in Wisconsin. Head to Madison for this fun and feisty street fest. Food, beer, DJs, mixing, mingling and men…who could ask for anything more? Enjoy live entertainment as well during the 4-11 p.m. bash.

August 13 & August 14—Morning Glory Art Fair at Fiserv Forum Deer District (1134 N. Vel R. Phillips Ave.): Considered one of the Midwest’s top art fairs, this free and fabulous fest runs 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. More than 130 local and national professional artists share the talent in paint, ceramics, glass, jewelry, photography, wood and other media. Check out www.morninggloryartfair.com to learn about this must-attend event.

August 14—Bring Back the ‘80s Beer Bust at Hunty’s Social Club (734 S. Fifth St.): If you’re looking to make friends within the city’s leather community, then this 3-7 p.m. beer bust is for you. Hosted by leather/Levi group Friends of the Castaways MC of Milwaukee, this bash features raffles, Jell-O shots, hot men and more. Be sure to check out Hunty’s beer garden, video games and sensational Old Fashioneds while you’re there.

August 17—Here and Now Yoga at Milwaukee LGBT Community Center (315 W. Court St.): Join yogi Luis Perez for this 6-7 p.m. class sure to bring you the peace and relaxation you crave. Remember to bring a water bottle and your own yoga matt to the classes that meet the second, third and fourth Wednesdays of the month.

Have a question for Ruthie? Want to share an event with her? Contact Ruthie at DearRuthie@ShepEx.com.