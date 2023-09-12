Stinky Situation

× Expand Ruthie with dogs

Dear Ruthie is proudly brought to you by C3 Designs — Award Winning Fine Jewelry. C3 Designs offers a variety of services performed in-house, including custom jewelry design, jewelry and watch repair, appraisal, pearl and bead stringing, engraving and flip guards. C3 Designs is the winner of the Jewelers of America 2019 CASE Award.

Dear Ruthie,

I have a friend with horrible breath. All the time. Seriously Ruthie, all the time. Even after we go out to eat, I can smell his nasty-ass breath under the new scent of the food he just ate! I can’t take it anymore, and it’s making me not want to hang with him.

Any advice on how I can tell him his breath stinks without hurting his feelings? I have a feeling that confronting him might damage our relationship.

Thanks,

Astute Aroma

Dear Ass-Toot,

I get it, honey. Bad breath can certainly put a damper on things … particularly during a late-night hookup…in a Waffle House restroom.

Listen, sugar, friends look out for one another, and if your friends can’t tell you that your breath smells like a dirty diaper found on the floor of the zoo’s monkey house, then who can?

Don’t think of it as “confronting him.” Be kind. Be gentle. Start by reminding your friend that you care about him, and you want what’s best for him. Ask if he’s on any medications that might be making his breath harsher than normal. Let him know that it seems to be occurring regularly and suggest he even see a dentist.

Your buddy may be embarrassed but he shouldn’t be offended. If the conversation goes south, remind him that you’re only trying to help him. If his defenses take over the conversation, you’ll have no choice but to change the subject and move on, knowing you tried your best.

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

September 14—Pride Night at Milwaukee Rep (108 E. Wells St.): Don’t miss the debut of the rock musical Run, Bambi, Run featuring songs from Gordon Gano (The Violent Femmes), a book by Academy Award-winner Eric Simonson (Lombardi) and the direction of Mark Clements. After the free 6:30 p.m. cocktail hour, you’ll enjoy the outrageously true tale of Lawrencia “Bambi” Bembenek as she takes the fall for a Cream City murder. See www.milwaukeerep.com for the special Pride Night offer, and I’ll see you there!

September 15—Fantasia at Miller High Life Theatre (500 W. Kilbourn Ave.): The “American Idol” alum brings her powerhouse vocals to Cream City with this 8 p.m. concert. Singer, actress and overall fantastic performer, Fantasia promises a great show with tickets available at pabsttheatergroup.com.

September 16—Barktoberfest at Estabrook Beer Garden (4600 Estabrook Drive): Animal lovers, unit … and party! The group Friends of MADACC (Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission) is hosting this 12th annual bash, celebrating our four-legged buddies. Head over to the beer garden between noon and 5 p.m. for beer, soda and more.

September 16—Baby Jane Hudson’s Birthday Celebration at Freight 38(838 S. First St.): Local drag legend, Baby Jane Hudson makes her return during this 4 p.m. open-to-the-public bash. Best of all, the party doubles as a fundraiser for the family of deceased entertainer Dixie Kuppe. Enjoy food, raffles, door prizes and drink specials as well as a 6 p.m. show when you’ll tip a glass to Jane and raise a glass to Dixie!

September 16—Lesbian Pop-Up Bar at The Cardinal Bar (418 E. Wilson St., Madison): This monthly, roving pop-up bar takes things in a direction (literally) with this stop in Mad City. See a few old faces and make a few new friends during the popular 6 p.m. party. What a blast!

September 16—Beyonce vs. Rihanna Night at Mad Planet (533 E. Center St.): You won’t want to miss this 9 p.m. dance party that pits the music of two divas against one another. The winner? You! Get nuts all night long while the DJ plays nothing but songs from Beyonce and Rihanna until bar close.

September 17—PFLAG Milwaukee Chapter at Martin Luther Lutheran Church (9235 W. Bluemound Road): The local chapter of PFLAG is holding its monthly meeting. Join the 5 p.m. group if you’re a parent or friend of an LGBTQ+ person and you need a little support, understanding and friendship.

Have a question for Ruthie? Want to share an event with her? Contact Ruthie at DearRuthie@ShepEx.com.