Struggling with ADHD

Dear Ruthie,

I think I have ADHD. I have done a lot of research and I have nearly all the symptoms. I’ve dealt with this since I was young, and now that I’m in my mid-20s, it only seems to have gotten worse. I told my family about it, but they don’t believe me, and they think I’m making it up. They often tell me to “just deal with it” or to “focus.” I’m not sure what to do but I think I need help with this.

Next Steps?

Feeling Lost

Dear Lost,

Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is a very real thing. Unfortunately, it’s all too often a reality that many older people simply don’t understand. Often, people not suffering from this disorder don’t understand that it needs to be treated by a professional.

Follow your gut on this one, honey. Go to a professional therapist/doctor. There are numerous treatments available, and a professional can help determine the best therapy for you.

It’s important to take care of your health, including your mental health—particularly as you get older. Do it now! Don’t wait for something to get worse when you can be proactive and address such medical needs today. Worry less about your family’s input and focus more on your needs and what feel right for your overall well-being. You’ll thank yourself in the long run.

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

February 16—Karaoke Night at Hunty’s (734 S. Fifth St.): It’s time to get wild, hunty! Check out this swinging corner bar for a good time—whether you sign up to sing a song, watch the fun or sing along with the crowd. There’s always a good time to be had at Hunty’s. You can even order up some grub. The fun start at 8 p.m. every Thursday.

February 18—Broadway Skates: “Frozen” at Red Arrow Park (920 N. Water St.): Love show tunes? Love Disney? Love winter fun? Well, sugar, you’re in luck. Grab your skates and hit the ice for an all-out skate party to the music of “Frozen” (the Broadway musical and the movie). Costumes are encouraged during the family-friendly event that runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

February 18—Out of This World Meatloaf-Off at Art*Bar (722 E. Burleigh St.): Leave it to the kids at Art*Bar to put a tasty spin on a bake-off! An American classic gets an update during this 6 p.m. contest where you vote for your favorite loaf. Think your meatloaf is out of this world? Register it via www.artbarwonderland.com.

February 18—“Lust” at Emmy’s Classic Pub & Eatery (3900 Milton Ave., Janesville): Celebrate Valentine’s Day, have a girls-night out, hang with the boys or simply grab a bite and take in this VD-themed drag show. Featuring performers from across the state, the 8 p.m. show requires a ticket from www.eventbrite.com. Doors open at 7 p.m., so get there early and grab a bite to eat.

February 18—“All That Drag” at This Is It (418 E. Wells St.): Dita Von hosts this monthly show that’s sure to liven up your weekend. Voted Milwaukee’s favorite drag performer via Shepherd Express’ Best of Milwaukee awards, Dita always serves up an act that’s not to be missed. The queens hit the stage at 10 p.m. but arrive early to nab a seat and take advantage of the bar’s drink specials.

February 19—Closing Day Spring Home Improvement Show at State Fair Park (8200 W. Greenfield Ave.): The National Association of the Remodeling Industry (NARI) hosts this 61st annual event. More than 125 local remodeling, landscaping and repair pros offer up their expertise to make your dream home a reality. If you’re interested in making a few home improvements, this is your last chance to mingle with the experts.

February 22—Disability Support Group at Milwaukee LGBT Community Center (315 W. Court St.): Whether you’re looking to make new connections, need guidance on Milwaukee programs or want to expand your support circle, this 2:30 p.m. group could help. Stop by www.mkelgbt.org to learn more about the helpful program.

