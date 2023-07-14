Summer Craziness

Dear Ruthie is proudly brought to you by C3 Designs — Award Winning Fine Jewelry. C3 Designs offers a variety of services performed in-house, including custom jewelry design, jewelry and watch repair, appraisal, pearl and bead stringing, engraving and flip guards. C3 Designs is the winner of the Jewelers of America 2019 CASE Award.

Dear Ruthie,

It’s summer and that means one thing to my girlfriend—time to get crazy. Don’t get me wrong. I like to party and have a good time too, but she takes things to a new level all summer.

She wants to have people over all the time, gets drunk most nights of the week, parties every weekend and more. She’s great the rest of the year but unbearable all summer. I just can’t go through another summer like last year. She actually got a DUI! Any advice on how I can tame her ways this summer?

Help,

Desperate Diane

Dear Desperate,

We all like to party in summer—we’re from Wisconsin, for God’s sake! It sounds, however, like your lady takes things to extremes. At the very least, she’s taking things to an extreme for you.

Use last summer’s history as an example of what you don’t want to occur this season. In other words, have a good talk with her. Let her know how her actions are affecting you personally and how her behavior upsets summer fun for you as a couple. Increase your communication and she may reconsider her partying ways.

Ruthie’s July Social Calendar

July 13 through July 16—Bastille Days at Cathedral Square Park (520 E. Wells St.): This incredible, four-day event attracts more than 250,000 attendees, making it the largest French-themed fest in the country. Take in the food, live entertainment and iconic Eiffel Tower replica, and don’t forget the nighttime “Storm the Bastille” run/walk on Thursday.

July 15—“Jinkx Monsoon Everything at Stake” Concert at Pabst Theater(144 E. Wells St,): Two-time “RuPaul’s Drag Race” winner and Broadway star Jinkx Monsoon comes to Milwaukee with her bewitching show. Nab tickets to the 18+ concert at www.pabsttheatergroup.com.

July 18—Wisconsin LGBT Chamber’s Out in the Kitchen at Discovery World (500 N. Harbor Dr.): Enjoy all the tasty samples your tummy can handle during this 6-8 p.m. fest spotlighting members from the state’s LGBT Chamber of Commerce. Vote for your favorite bites when you get your tickets at www.eventbrite.com.

July 20 through July 22—Malibu Dream Lounge VIP Movie Experience at Avalon Atmospheric Theater (2473 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.): Step into this real-life Barbie Dream House where you’ll find craft cocktails, mocktails, raffles, photo opportunities and more before viewing the movie “Barbie.” See www.avalonmke.com for tickets.

July 22—Castaways/Pride Ride Wisconsin Dinner Run at Harbor Room(117 E. Greenfield Ave.): Hop on your cycle and meet up with the Castaways Levi/Leather social club and motorcycle enthusiasts Pride Ride Wisconsin. The groups join forces at Harbor Room at 10 a.m. before hitting the road for drinks, dinner and fun at a campground in Hilbert. See www.castawaysmc.org for details.

July 26—Grab & Go Dinner Pickup at Milwaukee LGBT Community Center (315 W. Court St.): Need a little help getting by? The city’s LGBTQ+ community center is here for you. Stop by the center and get a feel meal to enjoy at home. Simply contact ccarter@mkelgbt.org by noon at least one day prior to have a meal held for yourself.

July 28—Opening Night Alanis Morissette’s Jagged Little Pill the Musical at Miller High Life Theatre (500 Kilbourn Ave.): The music of Alanis Morissette comes alive as told through a “perfectly imperfect family” in this hot new show. Featuring all the Morissette favorites you love, original songs and an incredible cast, this exciting production moves on after its July 30 performance, so get tickets soon at www.pabsttheatergroup.com.

Have a question for Ruthie? Want to share an event with her? Contact Ruthie at DearRuthie@ShepEx.com.