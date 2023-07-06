Summer in the City

Dear Ruthie is proudly brought to you by C3 Designs — Award Winning Fine Jewelry. C3 Designs offers a variety of services performed in-house, including custom jewelry design, jewelry and watch repair, appraisal, pearl and bead stringing, engraving and flip guards. C3 Designs is the winner of the Jewelers of America 2019 CASE Award.

It’s summer in Milwaukee! The beer is flowing, the beer gardens are open and the beer-soaked brats are simmerin’. Nothing like the tastes, sights, scenery and social events during a Cream City summer.

Check out a few hot spots from my social calendar below and mix up your standard outings with something new and different. First, however, let’s read an email I recently received from someone feeling a bit self-conscious during bathing-suit season.

Dear Ruthie,

My new boyfriend is hot. Fucking hot! Every inch of him is perfection, head to toe. We started dating when it was cold out. I thought it was incredible being with someone who is way out of my league. Everyone checks him out at the bars, and I really didn’t care back then. I kind of liked it, to be honest.

Now, however, it’s summer and he’s got his shirt off all the time, wears shorts that really push his ass out and feature his muscular legs. He’s all tan and way hotter than I thought he was before which is crazy to me.

The problems is that I’m so self-conscious now that I’m uncomfortable when we go out. Pool parties, lakefront fests and the beach are going to be nightmares for me. Not sure what I can do. I’m trying to exercise more but it’ll take time for anything to show. Any thoughts on what I might do to beat these feelings?

(Signed)

Skinny Paul

Dear Skinny,

We all have bouts with feeling self-conscious about our bodies, and I’m guessing most of us feel this way during swimsuit season. I personally thank goodness mumus made a comeback! I think it’s pretty gosh-darn understandable that you’re feeling this way, particularly when you’ve got a Greek god standing next to you. That said, lighten up on yourself, sugar.

Start by consistently appreciating all the things you love about your guy, including his heaven-sent appearance. Next, talk to him about your insecurities. If he’s half his weight in gold, he’ll quickly reassure you that your looks are A+ in his eyes—and that’s all that really matters, right? A few kind words from him will likely improve your self image.

I’m not sure if “hating” on yourself is a major problem in areas outside your dating life, but if this is truly an issue you struggle with, you may want to consult a therapist. A professional can suggest coping mechanisms to help improve your self worth where this is concerned. Until then, relish the fact that you’ve got a great guy who cares about you, and go live your best life this summer!

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

July 7 – Opening Night Roald Dahl’s Willy Wonka at Janesville Performing Arts Center (408 S. Main St., Janesville): You only have four chances to see this magical story come to life on stage. An ideal outing for anyone who loves the whimsicality of this classic story, the show offers matinee and evening performances. See the event calendar at www.janesvillepac.org for tickets.

July 8 & 9—Frida Fest at The Farmhouse Paint Bar & Banquet Hall (4511 S. Sixth St.): Celebrate the life, art and loves of Frida Kahlo during this annual party. In addition to live mural paintings, interactive art installation and art vendors, you’ll find live music, food and the now-famous Frida Kahlo look-alike contest. See www.farmhouseart.com for tickets and event details.

July 9—Wet Swimsuit Contest at LaCage (801 S. Second St.): Ooh-la-la. They’re gettin’ wet and wild at LaCage! The Castaways MC of Milwaukee spice up their monthly beer bust with this racy fundraiser for Holton Street Clinic. Stop by 3-7 p.m. bash for raffles, cocktails, giveaways, and more.

July 9—Cymbeline at Alverno College (3400 S. 43rd St.): The team at Milwaukee's Shakespeare in the Park present this abridged, 90-minute telling of The Bard’s comedic/tragic/romantic tale. Admission to the outdoor event is free but bring your own chair and/or blanket. Reserve a spot at www.optimisttheatre.regfox.com/alverno-cymbeline for the 5 p.m. performance.

July 9—Wellness Monday at MKE LGBT Community Center (315 W. Court St.): Stay heathy, aware and wise with this monthly offering. The 1-6 p.m. event offers free STD and pregnancy testing in addition to PrEP start guides, various health checks and more.

July 12—Bingo Game Show at Hamburger Mary’s (730 S. Fifth St.): See why this crazy, 7:30 p.m. night of fun has the city talking! Always benefitting a different local charity, the “bingo show” offers great prizes alongside kooky drag queens (Jaclyn Jill, Shannon Dupree and myself), ice cold cocktails and juicy burgers. Make a reservation at www.hamburgermarys.com/mke, and we’ll see you there!

