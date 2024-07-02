Summer Lovin’ Gone Bad

× Expand Photo Credit: Allen Halas Ruthie

What a smashing pride month we had in Cream City! So much to do and see. So many people to meet and greet. So much fun to be had. I hope you all enjoyed June as much as I did, but there’s no need to end the fun now.

There’s still plenty of great happenings in and around Milwaukee, so check out my social calendar for a few highlights. First, however, I’ve got an email I’d like to share from a reader, looking for a little advice. Take a look and let me know what you think of this fellow’s situation!

Dear Ruthie,

My husband and I recently celebrated our 1-year anniversary. Two days after our special anniversary dinner, he admitted that he had sex with another man 5 days before our wedding.

He seemed genuinely regretful of this “final fling,” but I’m still pissed. I thought I could get over it, but I can’t. It’s like our entire wedding day was bullshit. It’s like he tainted it with this one-nighter. Sometimes I get so pissed thinking about it, I have to leave the house to cool off. Am I overreacting? I don’t think so and I’m not sure what to do next.

Feeling Lost,

Lawrence

Dear Lawrence,

You’re likely feeling a mix of anger, confusion, sadness and disappointment—and that’s completely normal. That combination of emotions is enough to leave anyone confused.

It sounds like you’ve been dealing with these emotions for a while, and you’re not making much progress sorting things out. As such, I’d let your husband know that you’re having issues resolving these feelings, and I’d suggest the two of you seek couples counseling.

The one-nighter was exactly that—a one-night escapade that technically occurred before your wedding vows. I’m not excusing it but am I suggesting that with help from a therapist, you stand a good chance of having a wonderful future together. Give it a shot and let me know how it works out!

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

July 3—FAB Support Group at Milwaukee LGBT Community Center (315 W. Court St.): Over 50? Looking to meet new folks and make new friends? Join this 6-8 p.m. support/social group for older LGBTQ+ community members. The free group meets regularly but contact ccarter@mkelgbt.org for details.

July 5—"Slay It Forward” Drag Show at Pyramid Event Venue (117 S. Main St, Lake Mills): Amp up your Independence Day weekend with a night of food, drag and community! Take in one of two shows (a 6 p.m. all-ages performance or a 9 p.m. show for those over 18), where proceeds benefit the Unity Project of Watertown as well as Watertown's Pride In the Park event.

July 5—Retro Dance Party at Mad Planet (533 E. Center St.): Party the night away with a mix of music that includes all the new-wave, alternative and industrial favorites you can handle. Toss a little pop, disco and funk into this 9 p.m. bash to make it a night to remember.

July 6—Kenosha Pride at Celebration Place at Harbor Park (5501 Calabrai Way, Kenosha): Keep the pride love flowing with this 12:30-9:30 p.m. event. Head down to Kenosha for a party in the park loaded with entertainment, food and fun! See kenoshapride.org for more.

July 7—“Macbeth But With Puppets” at Garden District Community Gardens (3989 S. Sixth St.): Shakespeare in the City and Pocket Park Puppets team up for this take on one of The Bard’s greatest hits. Bring a lawn chair to enjoy the free show at the gazebo (Sixth and Norwich) at 2 p.m.

July 9—Chill on the Hill at Humboldt Park (3000 S. Howell Ave.): A summer staple in Cream City, this free concert series is not to missed. Grab a blanket and hit up the al fresco bash. Food trucks open at 5 p.m. with the concert starting at 6:30 p.m.

July 10—Drone Show at Lakefront/Hoan Bridge (1205 Lagoon Dr.): Don’t miss one of the greatest light shows of summer. Friends of Villa Terrace Decorative Arts Museum sponsor this one-of-a-kind show where drones take to the air creating jaw-dropping scenes. Watch the breathtaking show from the shores of Lake Michigan at 9 p.m.

Have a question for Ruthie? Want to share an event with her? Contact Ruthie at DearRuthie@ShepEx.com.