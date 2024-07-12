Summer Soirees Get Heated

Dear Ruthie,

Half my family members are Democrats; the other half are Trump nuts. (Guess which side I’m on? LOL.) We barely got through the Trump presidency or the Biden years. Arguing, relatives not speaking, people refusing to go to gatherings if members from opposite sides were going to be there … you get the idea.

With the election looming, tempers are heating up again. How can we enjoy summer as a family and not let political differences get in the way?

Thanks,

Political Junkie

Dear Junkie,

You don’t want to miss making memories due to political differences, so don’t! Take the lead on this, honey, working with both sides of your family’s partisan spectrum.

Suggest your next gathering be a no-politics zone. Get everyone to agree to keep all conversations Trump- and Biden-free. No border talk. No laptop bullshit. No hush-money conversations.

Enforce a dress code. No political baseball caps, T-shirts, buttons, nada. At the get-together, hang a sign reminding everyone, “This Is a Politics-Free Zone. We Are a Family That Loves One Another.”

Any awkwardness will quickly fade if everyone holds one another accountable. Keep smiling and focus on having a good time. The rest will come naturally.

Ruthie’s July Social Calendar

July 11 through 14—Bastille Days at Cathedral Square Park (520 E. Wells St.): One of the city’s favorites (and free!) festivals is back, hosting all the food, shopping, beverages and entertainment you’ve come to expect. More than 250,000 folks are expected to attend the fest, taking in everything from can-can girls and street performers to the marketplace and Storming of the Bastille run. Grab your beret and count yourself among them!

July 19 through 21—Castaway’s Bare Run at Al’s Farm (N8287 St. HWY 57, Hilbert): The gang at Castaways MC host this 45th run for the Levi/Leather community. Celebrate leather pride, reunite with old friends and make plenty of new ones during this nonstop party. I’ll be on hand to host bingo and talent night! See www.castawaysmc.org for a complete lineup as well as registration, housing options and more.

July 20—Brady Street Festival throughout Brady Street: See why this street bash has become a summer staple for thousands of folks. The party starts at noon with several stages of entertainment, dozens of food and beverage options and more. Cap off the night with the infamous drag show that closes the bash.

July 24—MKE Night Market at West Wisconsin Ave. (between Second Street and Vel R. Phillips Avenue): This change-of-pace marketplace only occurs four times per summer, so hit it up when you can. Food trucks, makers, artists and live entertainment make this 5-10 p.m. outdoor showplace one you won’t want to miss! See www.mkenightmarket.com for details.

July 27—Walk, Run, Wag at Hart Park (6889 W. State St.): Friends of MADACC (Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission) hosts this 5K run/2-mile walk that helps support the city’s animals. Grab Fido’s leash and head to the park for a great morning. The race starts at 9 a.m. but arrive early to mix, mingle, stretch and celebrate our four-legged friends.

July 30—Out in the Kitchen at Discovery World (500 N. Harbor Drive): Take a bite out of summer when culinary members of Wisconsin’s LGBT Chamber of Commerce offer up their best bites. Enjoy samples from local restaurants, bistros, confectioners, bars and others during the 6-8 p.m. nosh fest. Just be sure to nab your tickets via www.wislgbtchamber.com.

Have a question for Ruthie? Want to share an event with her? Contact Ruthie at DearRuthie@ShepEx.com.