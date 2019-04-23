Sweetie or Stalker?

Dear Ruthie,

Every time I meet someone I hit it off with (sexually or friendly), I smother them to the point they want nothing to do with me. At the time, I don’t think my emails, phone calls and texts are being obtrusive, but they clearly are. Once the person ghosts me or the person explains that I need to back off, I can see it. It’s just that I don’t see it at the time. How much attention or communication is too much?

Help me if you can,

Annoying Andy

Dear Andrew,

Considering this is the 17th time you’ve messaged me, I truly understand what you’re saying. LOL! I’m kidding of course, but in all fairness, you did message me twice with this same question.

A couple of things: 1) Learn from past behavior and be a little less aggressive when forging a new relationship in the future; and 2) remember that if people are annoyed with your friendship, they’re likely not your friends. The friendship vibes you give out are the friendship vibes you’ll attract. In other words, you just haven’t found your tribe yet. You will, sugar. Trust me.

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

April 25—“A Night of Poetry, Storytelling & Performance” at Milwaukee LGBT Community Center (1110 N. Market St.): Local artist and activist Carmen Murguia takes center stage in this one-hour performance that celebrates life “after the closet.” Free and open to the public, this 7 p.m. show is a great way to celebrate National Poetry Month in a great (safe) space.

April 26—Fundraiser for Milwaukee LGBT Community Center at Panera Bread (600 E. Ogden Ave.): It’s easy (and delicious) to donate to our community center! Simply search “Panera Bread fundraiser for the Center” on Facebook, and print the flyer found there. Take the flyer to the Ogden Avenue Panera between 4-8 p.m. and show it to the cashier. Panera Bread will donate 20% of your order to the center. Hip, Hip, Yum!

April 26—Special “Chamber on Tap” at Izzy Hops Swig & Nosh (2311 N. Murray Ave.): The Wisconsin LGBT Chamber of Commerce beefs up its “On Tap” parties with this 6-10 p.m. event. Meet the gang at Izzy Hops for a few hours, then bar hop with the troupe for a mega happy hour at Landmark Lanes (2220 N. Farewell Ave.). A great way to meet new people, rub elbows with LGBTQ business owners and kick off the weekend, it’s one party you don’t want to miss.

April 26—“Black Cat After Dark” at Black Cat Alley (in the alley at the intersection of North Ave. and Ivanhoe): Take Milwaukee’s Gallery Night to new heights when you hit up this hip new hot spot. Explore the 20-plus murals in Cat Alley’s two-block space from 6-11 p.m. while you enjoy beer, live music and free nighttime art tours. The good times roll 6-11 p.m. but see blackcatmke.com for more.... right meow!

April 27—The Big Community Garage Sale on Brady Street (various locations on Brady St.): Shop till you drop when the stores, bars and restaurants of Brady Street open their doors for some fun. Don’t miss out on nearby residents holding rummage sales, too! See bsaagaragesale.com for a list of sales during the 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. shop-a-thon.

April 27—Milwaukee Organized Bears Beer Bust at Kruz (354 E. National Ave.): Whether you’re a bear or an admirer, a leather man or a leather fan, make it a Sunday Funday with this beer bust. The social group, M.O.B. (Milwaukee Organized Bears) hosts a silent auction, drink specials and more to round out the 3-7 p.m. day of crazy good times.

April 27—Lex Allen’s “Identity” EP Release Party at the Cooperage (822 S. Water St.): One of Milwaukee favorite singers celebrates his new EP with a party, performance, opening acts and more. Join the 8-11:30 p.m. event with a $15 door charge (or $10 pre-sale ticket at eventbrite.com).

April 28—“Brunch with the Stars” at Hamburger Mary’s (730 S. Fifth St.): I’ll don my best Joan Rivers drag for this popular all-you-can-eat brunch buffet. The doors open at 11 a.m., with Milwaukee’s only regular celebrity-impersonator show at noon. See what Milwaukee’s talking about when you join Joan and her guests Cher, Lady Gaga, Celine Dion and others. Call 414-488-2555 for reservations.

April 28—Valentine’s in April at Hotel Madrid (600 S. Sixth St.): Get your arts-fartsy on when Milwaukee’s Karen Valentine hosts this 2-6 p.m. bash. Free and open to the public, this awesome afternoon benefits the Valentine Fund, aiding LGBTQ arts, culture and humanities in southeastern Wisconsin. A silent art auction, live entertainment, cash bars, passed appetizers and more make this an afternoon to remember.

April 28—Drag Ball in the Beer Hall at Lakefront Brewery (1872 N. Commerce St.): Your $10 door charge gets you into the ball which includes a drag show, DJ, dancing, cash bar, full menu and more. Doors opens at 5:30 p.m. with the show-of-all-shows starting at 6:30. Proceeds go to Courage MKE.

