Take a Hint from the Big Wig

I'm back and better than ever! I'm excited to be part of Shepherd Express' snazzy new format. Look for me here each month as I help those looking for some neighborly advice. Then, check out my social calendar for some alternative events you might not be aware of. That said, let's get back to business with an email from a reader.

Dear Ruthie,

Whenever I meet someone special, I get attached way too quickly. Just when I think I’ve made a connection with someone I completely smother the person and scare them off. How can I get it through my big, fat brain to step back and let things unfold naturally?

Help!

Pushy P.

Dear Pushy,

You’re not alone, sugar! Lots of people seem to have this issue. The problem is knowing when to pull back but also recognizing when this is becoming a pattern (which you seem to acknowledge). We want lovers to be part of our lives; not become our lives.

Have a serious talk with yourself the next time this happens. Limit calls and texts to the person in question; hold yourself back slightly. If it’s the right love for you, things will work out. If you feel this pattern is limiting your happiness, hurting other parts of your life or dampening your self-esteem, please contact a professional therapist.

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

Join me for some change-of-pace fun as I head out and about our city!

August 5—Virtual DIY Crafternoon (Bottle Cap Flowers) hosted via Franklin Public Library (9151 W. Loomis Road): Swing by the library and pick up your Bottle Cap Flower craft kit. Then join craft-lady Keri at noon for the online lesson, making recycled accents for your yard. Join the class at www.facebook.com/franklinpubliclibraryWI.

August 11—MKE-PAH: Milwaukee Pups, Pets, Allies, & Handlers Social at Woody’s (1579 S. 2nd St.): If you’re looking to explore the pup/handler fetish, this 7 p.m. gathering is for you! Bring an open mind, wear your gear and get ready to mingle with like-minded folks until 9 p.m.

August 13 to August 16—Irish Fest at Home via www.irishfest.com/athome: Even though the luck of the Irish hasn’t exactly been with Milwaukee festival goers this year, you just can’t keep an Irish man down! Slip into your kilt, crack open a beer and take in the fun from your comfy abode. See www.irishfest.com/athome for more on the live-streaming content, including music, cooking demos, family entertainment and so much more.

August 16—Magic Pride Festival: A Virtual Experience via www.outreachmagicfestival.org: The show must go on… or so say the staff members of Madison’s OutReach LGBT Community Center. This annual pride party is going online with the state’s favorite entertainers, speakers and even a vendor area. Let your spirit shine with one of the last pride celebrations of the summer! See www.outreachmadisonlgbt.org for additional information on the 1-6 p.m. streaming soirée.

August 18—Drag Queen Bingo at Hamburger Mary’s (730 S. 5th St.): I’m baaack! I’m yanking balls and serving up sass once again at the city’s pink and purple burger palace. Join me as we raise donations for our hosting local charity. The games start at 7:30 p.m., but arrive early and grab a burger, a brew and get ready to bust a gut laughing. Swing by www.hamburgermarys.com/mke and make your reservations as seating is limited.

August 19—Freedom on Wheels Presentation at Milwaukee LGBT Community Center (1110 N. Market St.): The Milwaukee County Transit System teams up with the city’s LGBTQ+ community center for this free 5-6 p.m. presentation. Learn what the transit system has in store for you and how you can best take advantage of this valuable service.

August 29—Just Beat It! Brunch at The Iron Horse Hotel (500 W. Florida St.): Enjoy a rockin’ Saturday Brunch at The Yard, a spacious outdoor restaurant. Dig into a special 10 a.m.-2 p.m. menu while sipping bottomless mimosas and listening to the music “battle.” This week pits Michael Jackson against Prince. Who will come out on top? Stop by and see!

