Dear Ruthie,

I feel like the younger generation of gays don’t have any respect for their elders. After all, we’re the ones who paved the way for them. Just because we’re not young and tight anymore doesn’t mean we don’t have value to add.

(Signed) Won’t Be Ignored

Dear Ignored,

Hey Daddio! Loosen up, man... it’s all cool. You need to chill out and hang tight with the kids, dude. (OK... it’s sad that this is my attempt at talking like a cool kid.)

You are 100% correct in your statement that you are not to be ignored. You are 100% correct in saying that older generations paved the way for the equality we all enjoy (and sometimes take for granted) today. That said, however, this is a sad tale as old as time. Kids are kids, and there has always been a bit of misunderstanding and a lack of appreciation between generations.

There’s certainly no excuse for rude behavior or making anyone feel less than equal, but the next time you become upset with the younger generation, try chalking things up to kids being kids and you knowing just a bit more and just a bit better.

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

Oct. 17—Sheena Easton at The Northern Lights Theater (1721 W. Canal St.): Sheena Easton “Struts” into Brew City for an 8 p.m. concert that is sure to brighten up your week. From “Morning Train” to “Sugar Walls,” Sheena’s hits are the perfect way to usher in the weekend, so be sure to visit the Scottish lass by buying your tickets via ticketmaster.com.

Oct. 17—Madonna’s ‘Madame X’ Tour at Chicago Theatre (175 N. State St., Chicago): All hail the Queen! Madonna visits the Midwest once again with an intimate performance of new and classic favorites that make her a goddess in the LGBTQ community. Try your luck at tickets via madonna.com, or simply make her appearance a reason to visit the Windy City.

Oct. 18—Business Equality Luncheon at The Pfister Hotel (424 E. Wisconsin Ave.): It’s time to celebrate and promote equality, inclusivity and fairness for all workers in the Milwaukee area with this annual luncheon. Hosted by the Cream City Foundation, the popular afternoon offers a keynote speaker (Billy Bean of Major League Baseball and author of Going the Other Way) as well as a presentation of the LGBTQ student scholarship program. Visit creamcityfoundation.org for details, tickets and sponsorship opportunities.

Oct. 19—10-Year Anniversary Gala of the LGBT Center of Southeast Wisconsin at Racine Masonic Center (1021 Main St., Racine): “Out in the World” is the theme of this exciting event celebrating a decade of progress and community spirit in Southeast Wisconsin. Enjoy dinner, auctions, cash bars, dancing and a drag show (hosted by yours truly) during the 5:30-11 p.m. gala. Stop by lgbtsewi.org for ticket options, which include passes for the entire night ($100 each) show and dancing tickets ($25), as well as table reservations.

Oct. 19—Elton John’s ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road’ Tour at Fiserv Forum (1111 Vel R. Phillips Ave.): This rescheduled performance from the iconic performer promises to be a once-in-a-lifetime event... so don’t miss it! Elton John bids farewell to Milwaukee fans with this 8 p.m. concert. Nab your tickets (starting at $45.50) before they’re sold out.

Oct. 20—‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’ with the MSO at The Riverside Theater (116 W. Wisconsin Ave.): The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra performs the energetic soundtrack to the Tim Burton classic as the film is projected on the big screen. Enjoy the cult favorite like never before when you choose one of two performances (2 and 8 p.m.). See pabsttheater.org for tickets.

Oct. 20—Lesbian Pop Up Bar at Dale Z.’s on Tour (3585 S. Howell Ave.): This month, the popular pop-party goes green and gold. Doors open at 10 a.m. for a Packer viewing party at noon. Enjoy “Packer bingo” as well as free touchdown shots, $4 burgers, drink specials and so much more. One special participant will even have the chance to win a $1,000 bar tab.

Oct. 20—Harvest Ball Honies a This Is It! (418 E. Wells St.): Shawna Love hosts this 7 p.m. show featuring some of Milwaukee’s most iconic performers. Join legendary drag divas Goldie Adams, B.J. Daniels, Karen Valentine and, well, me for a night of music, drink specials and fun.

Oct. 24—‘An Evening with Joan Rivers & Friends’ at Saint Kate Arts Hotel (139 E. Kilbourn Ave.): Can we talk? The funny lady gets a reprieve from heaven for this popular 8 p.m. show. I don my Joan Rivers drag to welcome guests Tina Turner, Lady Gaga, Marilyn Monroe, Selena and others. This evening of celebrity impersonation has sold out twice before, so pick up your tickets via brownpapertickets.com soon. Take advantage of the underground or valet parking and arrive early to enjoy cocktails in the incredible lobby bar before (and after) the show.

