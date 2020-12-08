× Expand Photo Credit: Allen Halas Ruthie

Dear Ruthie is sponsored by C3 Designs. C3 Designs offers a variety of services performed in-house, including custom jewelry design, jewelry and watch repair, appraisal, pearl and bead stringing, engraving and flip guards. You can read past columns here.

Thank you for being a friend Milwaukee! So many of you shared your friendship with me this past year, and I truly appreciate all of you. Whether reading this column, coming to see me in a show, attending a fundraiser I hosted or simply sending a warm message, I’m blessed to have so many friends in Cream City.

While COVID may have cast a shadow over the Brew Town holiday, there’s still plenty of good times ahead, sights to see, laughs to be had and memories to be made. Pick up your free copy of Shepherd Express magazine and see my December social calendar. There you’ll find lots of exciting things to do this season, both virtual and in-person. Check out the concerts, bar specials and theater events sure to put a little merry under your mistletoe.

Speaking of theater events, I’m happy to say that “The Golden Girls Christmas Show: A Drag Parody” is back at Hamburger Mary’s. This year marks the fourth installment of what’s become a city staple, and I’m thrilled to play Dorothy once again for you. The team at Hamburger Mary’s have gone above and beyond to create a safe, socially-distanced experience for all. Not only are all seats and surfaces steam-cleaned before every performance, but patricians are hung between the booths, and tables are set 6 to 8 feet apart.

The production runs through December 23 with several performances already sold out, so nab your tickets now for what’s sure to be a holly-jolly night. Simply go to www.goldengirlsmke.brownpapertickets.com to get in on the fun. Until then, thank you for being a friend, Milwaukee!

Dear Ruthie,

Every Christmas, I’m super happy and excited and hopeful about the new year. This Christmas? Not so much. As Christmas approaches, I’m finding it hard to get into the spirit. I’m just not feeling it. I didn’t even put my tree up, which is not like me. Any advice on how to turn this Grinch into a merry little elf?

Thanks,

Santa’s Sad Helper

Dear Helper,

I have the perfect idea! Come see me in “The Golden Girls Christmas Show” at Hamburger Mary’s! No, no…I’m just joking (sort of). But seriously, lots of folks are having a blue Christmas, and it’s no wonder why. This year has been wrought with conflicting emotions, leaving many of us feeling happy and hopeful; scared and stressed. And if you’re anything like me, you’re likely just a little bit horny, too.

Start by accepting that it’s alright to feel different about this holiday. Unexpected circumstances result in unexpected emotions. Acknowledging that you’re not quite “feeling it” this year, is a first step.

Plan a new activity for yourself this season. This can be holiday focused or not Ask neighbors to leave canned goods on your doorstep, then donate it all to a food pantry; read a book you haven’t gotten around to; deep-clean your kitchen; or build your very first gingerbread house. By focusing on something new, you avoid thinking about the traditions you’re not carrying out.

If this isn’t ringing your bell, take the year off! It’s okay to skip Christmas this year if you want. Don’t pressure yourself to partake in a holiday you’re not feeling right now. Glide through the holidays and think about how terrific Christin 2021 will be.

If, of course, feelings of despair and depression set in, contact your physician or therapist right away. They can do wonders for you, offering coping techniques to help during this trying time. Much love to you!

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

December 12—Champagne Brunch at Saint Kate (139 E. Kilbourn Ave.): Whether celebrating the season, ringing in the New Year or simply saying bon voyage to 2020, grab some friends and celebrate in style at Saint Kate Arts Hotel. Every Saturday and Sunday this month, the posh hotel hosts this 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. event featuring specially crafted mimosa flights, food and more.

December 12—“Bosom Buddies: The Holiday Edition” at La Cage Niteclub (801 S. Second St.): Take in a yuletide happy hour when you attend this Saturday afternoon party! Hosted by Maple Veneer and Karen Valentine, this early-bird drag show is always a hoot and a half. Doors open at 4 p.m. with a 5 p.m. show time.

December 13—Donuts with Santa at Story Hill FireHouse (407 N. Hawley Rd.): Treat the little ones to a snack with Santa during this family-friendly 9-11 a.m. delight. Get your $10 tickets at www.eventbrite.com, and enjoy donuts, coffee, milk and safe 6-feet selfies with the man in red.

December 16—Virtual Chamber on Tap-Holiday Edition: The Wisconsin LGBT Chamber of Commerce wants to get to know you while celebrating the season. Join the online happy hour from 4-5 p.m. See www.wislgbtchamber.com for free registration and login options.

Have a question for Ruthie? Want to share an event with her? Contact Ruthie at DearRuthie@ShepEx.com.