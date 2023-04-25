Dear Ruthie is proudly brought to you by C3 Designs — Award Winning Fine Jewelry. C3 Designs offers a variety of services performed in-house, including custom jewelry design, jewelry and watch repair, appraisal, pearl and bead stringing, engraving and flip guards. C3 Designs is the winner of the Jewelers of America 2019 CASE Award.

There’s something about spring that makes me feel thankful. I know, I know … the season for giving thanks and sugary-sweet moments of introspection and appreciation is usually celebrated in November but, damnit, I’m grateful now!

I find inspiration in spring’s promise of change, growth and fresh beginnings. Maybe there’s something about that combination that leads me to count my blessings. That said, I’d like to take a moment to thank you! All of you!

You, my dear readers, make writing this column special. Whether you email me for advice, contact me about an upcoming event for my social calendar or simply read my column while on the john, I appreciate you. Many of you stop me at events, shows and appearances, telling me how much you enjoy the column. Your kind words don’t fall on deaf ears. Those compliments mean the world to me. (God forbid you buy me a drink, though. I’m joking …. kinda.)

I’m also thankful for the opportunities I’ve been given. From TV appearances (are you watching me on “Camp Wannakiki” on OutTV and YouTube?) to drag shows, I adore entertaining you. This spring, for example, I get to reprise the role of Dorothy in the all-new parody “The Golden Girls Mother’s Day Special.” See my social calendar for tickets to the dinner-theater event, and maybe I’ll see you there. If not, however, thank you for being a friend.

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

April 27—StrongBodies Exercise Program at Milwaukee LGBT Community Center (315 W. Court St.): If you’re a middle aged or older adult, this free strength-training program may be for you. Open to those looking to improve bone density, balance, strength and overall well-being, the classes are held twice per week. Email ccarter@mkelgbt.org to learn more.

April 29—Spring Makers Market at Story Hill Firehouse (407 N. Hawley Road): More than 35 artists, crafters and makers set up shop during this 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. event. Shop, snack and support local vendors while checking out this historic site. Admission is free, street parking is available, and doggies are welcome in “the yard.”

April 29—Dog-Mom’s Day at Ope Brewing Company (6751 W. National Ave.): Celebrate the day with your fur baby during this noon to 3 p.m. pup party. Moms can enjoy a chair massage while their four-legged little ones create flower paintings with their paws. Raffles, vendors and adoptable doggies round out the afternoon.

April 29—M.O.B. Beer Bust at Kruz (354 E. National Ave.): These beer and soda busts are growing in popularity every month! Meet the men of Milwaukee Organized Bears (M.O.B.), grab a cold beer, enter the raffle drawing and enjoy a 3 p.m. afternoon of fun. This month’s theme is “Humping Down the Bunny Trail,” and if you come dressed to match that theme, you’ll receive extra raffle tickets.

April 30—Miss Gay Capital City Wisconsin USofA at Five Nightclub (5 Applegate Court, Madison): Pageant season continues with this popular offering. Head over to Mad City for an evening of glitz and glamor where the tops in drag compete for a crown. A $5 door charge gets you into the 8 p.m. night.

May 2—Opening Night “The Golden Girls Mother’s Day Special” at Hamburger Mary’s (730 S. Fifth St.): Based on the popularity of “The Golden Girls Christmas Special,” the team at Purse String Productions offers this brand-new show. If you enjoyed the holiday production, you’ll adore this original springtime comedy where I reprise the role of Dorothy. Written by Anthony Torti, the dinner-theater event is guaranteed to liven up your month. Order tickets via eventbrite.com before the run closes May 14.

May 3—There’s No Place Like Home, WisHope Gala at Sixth Floor (176 W. Wisconsin Ave.): Nationally recognized Oz historian and “Morning Blend” darling Ryan Jay emcees this fundraiser that’ll have your ruby slippers clicking all night long. Cocktails, dinner, live entertainment, DJ, dancing, auctions and more make the 6 p.m. bash a night to remember. See wishope.com/gala for tickets.

