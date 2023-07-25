The Fun Keeps Coming

× Expand Photo Credit: Allen Halas Ruthie

From brunches to street bashes, summer in Milwaukee certainly piles on the fun. Check out my social calendar to see exactly what I mean. Hit up a few of these change-of-pace events to make your season particularly memorable. I’ll be back next week with advice for locals, but in the meantime, enjoy all this city has to offer!

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

July 26—Grab & Go Dinner Pick-up at Milwaukee LGBT Community Center (315 W. Court St.): Need a little help getting by? The city’s LGBTQ+ community center is here for you. Stop by the center and get a free meal to enjoy at home. Simply contact ccarter@mkelgbt.org by noon at least one day prior to the event to have a meal held for yourself.

July 26—Send in the Clowns at This Is It (418 E. Wells St.): “Camp Wannakiki” stars Jaclyn Jill and Muffy Fishbasket share the stage with other campy queens during this 10 p.m. laugh fest. Glamor takes a backseat as some of the Midwest’s funniest queens make this a drag show sure to tickle your funny bone.

July 28—Opening Night Alanis Morissette's Jagged Little Pill The Musical at Miller High Life Theatre (500 Kilbourn Ave.): Edgy and dark yet sensual and celebratory, the music of Alanis Morissette is told through a “perfectly imperfect family” in this hot new musical. Featuring all the Morissette favorites you love, original songs written for the musical and an incredible cast, this exciting production moves on after its July 30 performance. In other words, you better hurry and get your tickets soon at www.pabsttheatergroup.com.

July 28—Opening Night The Wizard of Oz at Broadway Theatre Center (158 N. Broadway): Everyone’s favorite film comes to life with help from Bombshell Theatre in this terrific new production. Experience the music, majesty and magic before the run ends on August 6. Head on down the yellow brick road to www.bombshelltheatre.org for tickets, and then join Dorothy and her friends on this much-loved journey.

July 29—Brady Street Festival (along Brady St.): One of the city’s biggest, busiest and brassiest street fests, the popular Brady Street Festival, makes its return to summer in Cream City. Four stages of live entertainment, beer tents, food vendors and so much more make this a highlight of the season. The fun starts at noon and runs to 11 p.m., with the popular drag show, “The Brady Street Babes,” hitting the Smirnoff and Bacardi West Stage at 8:30 p.m.

July 29 & July 30—Brunch with the Brunchettes at Hamburger Mary’s (730 S. Fifth St.): I host three lip-smacking, finger-licking drag-and-dine events this weekend at Mary’s. Eat, drink and be “Mary” alongside bottomless mimosas and the restaurant’s much-loved brunch menu. Join me and my guests Saturday at 2 p.m. and Sunday at 11:30 a.m. or 2 p.m. Visit www.hamburgermarys.com/mke for reservations.

August 1—Paramore at Fiserv Forum (1111 Vel R Phillips Ave.): The band Paramore brings its North America tour to Milwaukee …. ain’t it fun? Starting at 7 p.m., the concert also features special guests Foal and the Linda Lindas. Tickets start at $35.50 and can be found at www.ticketmaster.com.

August 2—"RuPaul’s Drag Race Live: Werq the World Tour 2023” at The Riverside Theater (116 W. Wisconsin Ave.): Asia O’Hara, Daya Betty, Kandy Muse, Lady Camden, Naomi Smalls, Rosé, and Mistress Isabelle Brooks hit the stage during what’s being billed as the world’s largest drag production. While the lineup is subject to change, a jaw-dropping show is sure to be had. Get tickets to the 8 p.m. performance at www.pabsttheatergroup.com.

August 3—2023 LGBTQ+ Progress Awards at Saint Kate Arts Hotel (139 E. Kilbourn Ave.): Join me and my co-host County District Supervisor Peter Burgelis as we honor the movers and shakers in the local LGBTQ+ community. A night to remember, the delightful gala includes a friendly 5 p.m. cocktail hour, an incomparable dinner, a moving awards ceremony and more. Help us thank those truly making a difference in our city by ordering tickets at www.shepherdexpress.com.

Have a question for Ruthie? Want to share an event with her? Contact Ruthie at DearRuthie@ShepEx.com.