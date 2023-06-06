The Pride Party Rages On

× Expand Ruthie Camp Wannakiki shirt

There’s plenty of pride to be had in Cream City, and the lineup in my social calendar proves just that. Take a gander below, but first let’s check out an email from a reader.

Dear Ruthie,

My girlfriend wants to go out to dinner to celebrate our “almost two-month anniversary” only 6 weeks into our dating. Am I crazy or is this weird? Is this a thing couples do now?

Help!

Confused Christina

Dear Christina,

Run. Run like the wind.

In all seriousness, however, it sounds like she’s simply excited to celebrate something (anything!) with you. For now, mark her over eagerness as a red flag and see if she gets too clingy or needy…or weird. Suggest you wait until the official 2-month anniversary to keep things special and watch how things develop between the two of you in the near future.

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

June 7– Pride Night at American Family Field (1 Brewers Way): Cheer on the Milwaukee Brewers as the home team takes on the Baltimore Orioles during this annual pride night. Presented by Aurora Health Care, the special package includes a Wisconsin pride T-shirt. Nab tickets to the 6:40 p.m. game at www.mlb.com/brewers.

June 9—“Stayin’ Alive: One Night of the Bee Gees” at The Pabst Theater(144 E. Wells St): Relive the excitement of the 70s with this all-out tribute to one of the greatest groups of the disco decade. Featuring a leading tribute band, this lavish, multi-media concert is not to be missed. The show starts at 8 p.m., with doors opening an hour earlier. See www.pabsttheatergroup.com for tickets.

June 9 & June 10—Art 64 at Village of Wauwatosa (7603 W. State St.): This change-of-pace art fest pits local artists against one another bracket-style challenging each to create a themed piece of art in 60 minutes. You judge who moves to the next round, ultimately leaving one artist standing. All art pieces are up for bid at auctions. Stop by www.art64tosa.com for more.

June 10—Drag Queen Story Hour at Colectivo Prospect (2211 N. Prospect Ave.): Free, family-friendly fun awaits during this 10:30 a.m. story time. Bring a blanket and get comfy (seating is limited) as one of the city’s favorite queens shares a children’s book focusing on empowerment, love and compassion.

June 10—“Love On" Our Voice Milwaukee Concert at Plymouth Church(2717 E. Hampshire St.): Keep the pride-month vibe flowing with this delightful concert from Our Voice Milwaukee! The 7:30 p.m. event promises a great night. See www.ourvoicemke.org to learn more, including ticket sales.

June 11—Black-Owned Summer Marketplace at Deer District Plaza (1134 N. Vel R. Phillips Ave.): Take in this impressive marketplace featuring local artists, vendors, makers, crafters and others. Food trucks and music round the 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. good time. Learn more about the free marketplace at www.mkeblack.org.

June 11—Goth & Dolls Barbie Bingo at Cactus Club (2496 S. Wentworth Ave.): Barbie fans, unite! Celebrate all things Barbie with this noon bingo that combines a pink plastic world with goth garb. Come dressed in costume (not required), win great prizes, enjoy custom cocktails, raffles, music and more during the free games.

June 11—Locust Street Festival at Various Locations on Locust St.: Hit up this 44th annual music and art fest that features six music stages, local vendors, food and, of course, the infamous beer run. Take in the street bash anytime from noon to 8 p.m.

June 12—LGBTQ+ Disability (Online) Support Group via Milwaukee LGBT Community Center: This multi-age, peer-led group is for those who identify as LGBTQ+ and are disabled. Share your stories, successes, struggles and securities with those who understand most. Contact ccarter@mkelgbt.orgfor login information regarding the two-hour virtual 2:30 p.m. meeting.

June 12—Karen Valentine & Gino at Skylight Music Theatre (158 N. Broadway): Visit the studio theater in this Third Ward complex for a 7:30 p.m. cabaret you’ll never forget. A delightful duo, Karen and Gino made the rounds through downtown Milwaukee and have quickly become local favorites. See why when you purchase tickets at www.broadwaytheatrecenter.com

Have a question for Ruthie? Want to share an event with her? Contact Ruthie at DearRuthie@ShepEx.com.