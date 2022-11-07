The Workplace is Not the Place

Dear Ruthie is proudly brought to you by C3 Designs — Award Winning Fine Jewelry. C3 Designs offers a variety of services performed in-house, including custom jewelry design, jewelry and watch repair, appraisal, pearl and bead stringing, engraving and flip guards. C3 Designs is the winner of the Jewelers of America 2019 CASE Award.

Dear Ruthie,

Ever since we returned to the office after Covid, my co-workers have been kissing our new boss’s ass. Many of them claim to be pro-Trump when they never were before, saying they’re Republicans even though they were liberals before our new QAnon-loving boss started.

I can’t take the ass-kissing anymore, and I refuse to lie about my beliefs just to get ahead. How do I avoid being looked over for business opportunities in this politically charged workplace?

Help!

Fed Up

Dear Fed Up,

The workplace is not an area to discuss personal political beliefs, so don’t get sucked in and conform to peer pressure, honey. Consider talking to someone in your human resources department. Explain what you’re feeling and discuss your concerns about missed opportunities due to conflicting political views.

Next, focus on kicking ass … not kissing it. While your co-workers try to impress the boss with B.S., strategize how to make improvements for your company. No one can argue with increased profits, streamlined processes and reduced costs. Set your eyes on measurable results and leave the ass-kissing to your co-workers.

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

November 4—Randy Rainbow “The Pink Glasses Tour” at Genesee Theatre (203 Genesee St., Waukegan, IL): I have a soft spot for men in cat-eye glasses, so I’m not going to miss the Midwest stop of the Randy Rainbow tour. The prince of parody promises a rollicking good show, loaded with all the laughs and political satire your little heart can handle. Tickets to the 8 p.m. concert can be purchased via icketmaster.com.

November 9—Bingo Game Show at Hamburger Mary’s (730 S. Fifth St.): Join me and Jaclyn Jill for a bit of hump-day fun when you take in our 7:30 p.m. show. Bingo combined with kooky interactive games make for a great way to raise money for local charities. Hold a table at hamburgermarys.com/mke.

November 12—25th Anniversary Party at Woody’s (1579 S. Second St.): The LGBTQ+ sports bar is turning 25, and the staff is ready to party! Join the celebration at 6 p.m. and stay for the 8 p.m. drag show hosting by Goldie Adams.

November 12—A Night of Cabaret at Potawatomi Hotel & Casino (1721 W. Canal St.): Swing by the Serenity Room at Milwaukee’s casino and get ready for a night of fun! From the silent auction and cash bar to the drag show, this annual gala raises money for the Milwaukee Metropolitan Community Church. See milwaukeemcc.org for more, including tickets to the 6 p.m. fundraiser.

November 18—Courage MKE’s 2022 Gala at Milwaukee County Zoo (10001 W. Bluemound Road): Celebrate the success of Courage MKE, support new endeavors and commemorate all the good this incredible resource does in our city. The 6 p.m. evening kicks off with a cocktail reception, followed by dinner, awards, auctions and a fab show! Hop over to event.gives/ourpride for tickets and more.

November 19—“You Ain’t Nothing But a Werewolf” Drunk Theater at Inspiration Studios (1500 S. 73rd St.): The team at Bombshell Theatre offers up this change-of-pace show sure to bring on the laughs. For a donation, audience members get to assign actors drinks they must consume on stage during the show! See what happens when actors hit the sauce while performing a zany musical about a werewolf when you get tickets at bombshelltheatre.org.

November 25—Judy Collins at Uihlein Hall (929 N. Water St.): The legendary singer-songwriter blesses the city with her incredible voice during an 8 p.m. “Holiday and Hits” concert. Nab tickets to see the folk-music superstar, Grammy winner and social activist by stopping by marcuscenter.org.

November 29—Pride Night The Nativity Variations at Milwaukee Rep (108 E. Wells St.): Everything that can go wrong does when an experimental theater troupe decides to impress a small midwestern town with an ambitious re-telling of the Christmas story. Join me, B.J. Daniels and Karen Valentine for Pride Night, featuring a holiday cocktail party before the show. See www.milwaukeerep.com for more, including the special pride-night discount.

Have a question for Ruthie? Want to share an event with her? Contact Ruthie at DearRuthie@ShepEx.com.