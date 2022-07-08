Dear Ruthie is proudly brought to you by C3 Designs — Award Winning Fine Jewelry. C3 Designs offers a variety of services performed in-house, including custom jewelry design, jewelry and watch repair, appraisal, pearl and bead stringing, engraving and flip guards. C3 Designs is the winner of the Jewelers of America 2019 CASE Award.

Dear Ruthie,

I’m 23 and I’m already tired of the bar scene. My boyfriend is too. Any ideas on how a couple can find some fun in this town that doesn’t involve bars? For what it’s worth we’ve only been dating a few months, so we need some romantic time that doesn’t include a bartender!

Thanks,

Bored Benjamin

Dear Benjy,

You’re screwed. This is Milwaukee, and there’s a bar on every corner for a reason. (And that reason is that bars are friggin’ awesome!) But truly, honey, if bars aren’t your thing, there is plenty for a young couple to do in Cream City.

It’s not that hard, sweetie. Take a spin class or have a spa day. Set out to create the world’s best lasagna recipe together. Volunteer as a couple. Create your own tour of local galleries. Take up gardening together…or learn karate or line dancing. Try laser tag. escape rooms, hiking or biking.

You just need to think outside the shot glass. See my social calendar for even more ways have a good time in Milwaukee. Then get out there and enjoy summer!

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

July 8—Charli XCX at BMO Harris Pavilion/Summerfest (100 N. Harbor Dr.): The LGBTQ+ favorite brings her “Crash: The Live Tour” to Summerfest. Catch the popular British singer during her 7:30 p.m. concert but nab your ticket first at www.ticketmaster.com.

July 10 Kenosha Pride March at Library Park (711 59th Place, Kenosha): Keep the pride love flowing in July. Usher in the 10th anniversary of Kenosha’s pride celebration with a noon march. Arrive a half-hour early to make a sign or two to carry on the route (from Library Park to Veterans Memorial Park).

July 14—Bastille Day West (5811 W, Vliet St.): Immerse yourself in French culture with this street fair featuring food, beverages, fashions, a bike beret ride and French films. The 4-10 p.m. bash is a one-day-only event, so don’t miss it.

July 17—Author Talk: The History of Milwaukee Drag at Saint Kate Arts Hotel (139 E. Kilbourn Ave.): Enjoy a lively 3 p.m. discussion when authors Michail Takach and B.J. Daniels talk about their new book. Learn about seven generations of glamor in our city during the one-hour talk. Tickets are free but be sure to register via www.saintkatearts.com.

July 17—Joan Jett and Blackhearts at American Family Field (1 Brewers Way): Celebrate one of the biggest names in rock as Joan Jett rides into Cream City for The Stadium Tour. The 4:30 p.m. concert also features Mötley Crew, Def Leppard and Poison. Get your tickets (starting at $84.50) at www.mlb/brewers.

July 19—Out in The Kitchen at Discover World (500 N. Harbor Dr.): The Wisconsin LGBT Chamber of Commerce hosts this 6-8 p.m. nosh-fest. Tickets start at $35 and can be purchased via the events area of www.wislgbtchamber.com. I’ll be there as a judge, so be sure to stop and say hello.

July 22—Bark After Dark at Konkel Park (5151 W. Layton Ave.): Grab your fur baby and make it a night to remember. Food, beverages, pet-related vendors, live music and more take the dog park to new heights. Join the 5-10 p.m. fun for free with your four-legged friends.

July 23—Summer Market at Story Hill Firehouse (407 N. Hawley Rd.): Shop, sip and snack your way through this 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. makers mart. Featuring local artists, crafters and others, the marketplace includes food for purchase as well as an area for leashed dogs.

July 26 – RuPaul’s Drag Race “Werq the World Tour” at Riverside Theater (116 W. Wisconsin Ave.): Eight of RuPaul’s favorite entertainers are taking this city by storm. Get tickets to the 8 p.m. show at www.pabsttheatergroup.com. Seats start at $39.50.

July 30—Brady Street Festival at Brady Street: One of Milwaukee’s favorite fests returns with this 11 a.m. to midnight bash. Three stages, dozens of entertainers, shopping, food, beer and more make it a highlight of summer. Catch me at the Brady Street Babes Drag Show at 10 p.m.

Have a question for Ruthie? Want to share an event with her? Contact Ruthie at DearRuthie@ShepEx.com