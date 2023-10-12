Thoughts on a Threesome

Dear Ruthie,

I’m suspicious of the relationship between my wife and her best friend. I have no proof they’re romantically involved, but I feel their friendship borders on inappropriate sometimes. Too many of their “girls’ nights” and sleepovers sparked jealousy and concern in me.

Recently, my wife suggested we have a three way with this woman. I know most men would jump at this chance, but I think my wife has feelings for this woman.

I love my wife and want to please her and make our marriage work, but this request is just too much. Think I’m overreacting? Being paranoid?

Thanks,

Doubting Thomas

Dear Tommy,

Think your wife is getting a little biscuit on the side? Regardless of having proof, even the tiniest doubt about a three way means it’s not a good idea at this time. Don’t let some macho bedroom bullshit get in the way of doing what’s right for you and your marriage.

Use this opportunity to tell your wife how you really feel about her friendship with this lady friend of hers. Express yourself honestly and consider marriage counseling if you feel the two of you are in over your heads.

Ruthie’s October Social Calendar

October 12—Cream City Foundation Business Equality Luncheon at The Pfister Hotel (424 E. Wisconsin Ave.): Celebrate LGBTQ+ equality in Southeastern Wisconsin workplaces when you attend this popular event. The 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. lunch includes a keynote speaker in addition to the opportunity to mix and mingle with the city’s movers and shakers. See www.creamcityfdn.org for tickets.

October 13 – Paula Poundstone at The Pabst Theater (144 E. Wells St.): A great night is sure to be had with the one-of-a-kind comedy of Paula Poundstone. See why her dry wit and observational take on society keep Paula one of America’s favorite funny people by nabbing tickets at www.pabsttheatergroup.com.

October 14—Super Sale at MAC/Miller and Campbell Costume Service (907 S. First St.): Drop by this 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. sale, and grab all the costumes, makeup and wigs to make your Halloween one for the books. Plan to arrive early. The best pieces are gone quickly!

October 17 – Opening night Disney’s Aladdin at Marcus Performing Arts Center (929 N. Water St.): Your Broadway wishes come true in this newly produced musical from the minds that brought you The Lion King and Frozen. The magical production wraps up October 22, so stop by www.marcuscenter.org for dates, show times and tickets.

October 25 –“An Evening with David Sedaris” at The Pabst Theater (144 E. Wells St.): David Sedaris is back with an all-new telling of laugh-out-loud stories. The humorist and best-selling author brings his brand of funny to Cream City with this 7:30 p.m. show. Check out www.pabsttheatergroup.comfor details.

October 28-29—“The Nightmare Before Christmas with Orchestra” at Bradly Symphony Center (212 W. Wisconsin Ave.): Enjoy the charming cult-classic film as it plays on the big screen while the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra performs the incredible soundtrack live. Visit www.mso.org for tickets and show times.

October 29—Ruthie’s Spooktacular Brunch at Hamburger Mary’s (730 S. Fifth St.): Join me and The Brunchettes for two boo-tiful shows (11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.). The family-friendly event serves up a touch of sass alongside Mary’s popular brunch menu, bottomless mimosas and more. Be sure to nab a reservation at www.hamburgermarys.com/mke.