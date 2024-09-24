Three’s a Crowd

Dear Ruthie is proudly brought to you by C3 Designs — Award Winning Fine Jewelry. C3 Designs offers a variety of services performed in-house, including custom jewelry design, jewelry and watch repair, appraisal, pearl and bead stringing, engraving and flip guards. C3 Designs is the winner of the Jewelers of America 2019 CASE Award.

Dear Ruthie,

Let me start by saying I love my wife (been married 17 months) and I love all of her adult children. With that, let me explain that my wife’s 32-year-old daughter lives with us.

Normally I wouldn’t mind this, but she is rude, loud, doesn’t work, doesn’t contribute to the house, is messy and just an overall unpleasant person. Worst off, she refuses to follow the rules of the house we all agreed to.

I need her out…like yesterday! How do I go about this without upsetting my wife?

Thanks,

Unlucky Lori

Dear Unlucky,

Sucks to be you. LOL. I’m kidding of course, but you and your honey should still be in honeymoon mode, not survival mode.

You don’t indicate whether or not this living situation was part of the plan before your walk down the aisle and you don’t indicate why this moocher is living off you…although I’m guessing it’s her lack of work. You do, however, mention that house rules were established.

Let your wife know how this situation makes you feel. Then, review those house rules, asking why her daughter isn’t respecting them. Ask your wife to revisit the rules with her.

Next, ask your wife to set up goals the daughter needs to reach. For instance, clean the kitchen and bathrooms each week; get a job by end of November; pay rent starting end of December, etc. These goals should lead the daughter toward moving out.

Establish repercussions if goals aren’t met—increases in rent, no money given/loaned, eviction, etc. Be sure all is communicated well with the daughter. Let your wife know how you’ll feel if she doesn’t enforce the plan and hold all parties accountable. Good luck!

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

September 26—Bitchin’ Drag Bingo at Pop (124 W. National Ave.): Join me for an all-new bingo show at Walker Point’s newest hot spot. We’ll be playing bingo with (and raising donations for) Sauce Milwaukee. Check out the fun that includes a round of music bingo and more. The games start at 7:30 p.m. but get there early to order some of Pop’s tasty grub!

September 27—“Edie: Queen of the Desert” at LaCage Niteclub (801 S. Second St.): Catch this dazzling show that features singing, dancing, comedy and more. With a career on Broadway and in Cirque de Soleil, Edie serves up a show not to be missed. Catch the 7:30 p.m. evening when you purchase tickets at lacageticketleap.com/edie.

September 27-29—Harvest Fair at Wisconsin State Fair Grounds (640 S. 84th St.): If you love autumn, this is one event you’ve got to attend! From the food and live music to the lumberjack show and pumpkin bowling, a good time is sure to be had. See wistatefair.com/harvestfair for schedules, tickets and more.

September 28—Tennis Ball ’24 at LaCage Niteclub (801 S. Second St.): The team at Cream City PAH organizes this day-long event that’s described as a “kink-themed gala.” The fun starts at 10 a.m. and runs until bar close, so get your pup gear ready for a day of training! See creamcitypah.org for details, passes and more.

September 29—Drag Brunch at Metro Hotel (411 E. Mason St.): Make it a Sunday Funday for the books. The exquisite Metro Hotel serves up its popular brunch menu while Marbella Sodi, Loretta Love Lee, Mercedes Benzova and I add plenty of flair and tickle your fancy. See you at the 1 p.m. brunch!

September 29—Doors Open MKE: Gayborhoods That Are Gone (401 N. Plankinton Ave.): Part of the city’s “Doors Open” event, this walking tour explores the ruins of Milwaukee's "gayborhoods” while reviewing the events that transformed LGBTQ+ life in the city. Four guides share their experiences and stories, making this an extra-special tour.

October 1—Opening Night Beetlejuice at Marcus Center Performing Arts Center (929 N. Water St.): Start Halloween on a hilarious note when the musical monster sneaks into town with this popular musical. Get your tickets now at marcuscenter.org before the delightful demon moves out of town on October 6.

Have a question for Ruthie? Want to share an event with her? Contact Ruthie at DearRuthie@ShepEx.com.