Time for a Little Spring Cleaning

Step into spring! Spring has sprung! Put a spring in your step! What I’m trying to say is that it’s spring, damn it! Normally I could care less about this particular season, but with COVID on the decline, theaters up and running, venues at full capacity, and summer celebrations making a return, Milwaukee is looking more like the city we know and love. Take a look at my social calendar below for some ideas on how you might celebrate spring this week, but first let’s read an email from a reader fed up with rude roommates and a hideous home.

Dear Ruthie,

Help! I’m living with two other women (they’re a couple), and they’re driving me absolutely insane. I might be the third wheel, but they’re rude, mean, sarcastic and just not nice people. (One of them was cool when we met, but since hooking up with her girlfriend, she’s become impossible.) The house is a mess because they don’t clean or put their things away. They never clean their food out of the fridge. Don’t get me started on the bathroom.

I need to get out, but I can’t afford another place, none of my friends are taking people in, and my mom’s house isn’t an option. I feel trapped. Any thoughts of how I might move out and move on?

Thanks,

Homeless Honey

Dear Honey,

Are you sure you’re not living with my ex-husband Shlomo? Nah … sounds like you have it worse. At least there was only one of him; although sometimes he ate like he had two buttholes.

Anyway … I think you need to do a little spring cleaning regarding the troubles in your life. Pick a date you’d like to be out of this situation. Jot down the steppingstones you must hit to achieve your ultimate goal, setting deadlines for those as well. Hold yourself accountable, do the leg work and research, and save your money. You’ll be out that house and living a happy life in no time.

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

April 27—Drag Queen Bingo for Our Voice MKE at Hamburger Mary’s (730 S. Fifth St.): The city’s chorus for gay men and their allies hosts this night of music, munchies, drinks and donations. Take in the popular “Bingo Game Show,” and help out the chorus at the same time. Prizes, burgers, beer and more await when you join in on the 7:30 p.m. good times.

April 28—Opening Night “Beauty and the Beat: The Artistry of Miss Peggy Lee” at Sunset Playhouse (700 Wall St., Elm Grove): Peggy Lee …s he gives ya fever! Don’t believe me? Check out this cabaret show that salutes the sexy songstress through May 1. Look for $24 tickets, show times and more at www.sunsetplayhouse.com.

April 29—Dining with the Divas at Hamburger Mary’s (730 S. Fifth St.): Eat, drink and be Mary when I host two fantastic drag shows at the city’s pink and purple burger palace. Take in my 7 p.m. performance or attend the 9 p.m. show (for those over 21 only). See why Mary’s shows are considered tops in Milwaukee after making your reservation at www.hamburgermarys.com/mke.

April 30—M.O.B Beer Bust at Kruz (354 E. National Ave.): Who doesn’t love hugging a big, furry bear? The social club Milwaukee Organized Bears hosts this 3-7 p.m. afternoon of day-drinking, friend-making and fun. Enjoy the beer/soda bust, take a chance on raffle drawings, enter contests and more. Whether you’re a bear or a bear-lover, you’re sure to have a blast.

May 1 – “Carol Burnett: An Evening of Laughter and Reflection” at The Riverside Theater (116 W. Wisconsin Ave.): One of American’s most iconic queens of comedy returns to Cream City with this hilarious one-woman performance. Relive the hilarity of “The Carol Burnett Show” as Carol herself narrates some of her favorite clips, enjoy her quick wit during question-answer segment with the audience and simply enjoy the legendary comic in all her redheaded glory. The show starts at 7:30 p.m. with doors opening an hour earlier. Nab your tickets ($55.50 to $175) at www.pabsttheatergroup.com.

Have a question for Ruthie? Want to share an event with her? Contact Ruthie at DearRuthie@ShepEx.com.