Time for Some Silly, Spooky Fun

Halloween is creeping up on us, and the LGBTQ+ community is ready to party! Between a crisp change in temperature and naughty costumed fun, the city is brimming with anticipation.

See my social calendar for a spooky selection of eerie events, including pub crawls, drag shows, concerts and more. I’ll be back next with neighborly advice but for now, let’s celebrate the season!

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

October 20—Opening Night Clue on Stage at Sunset Playhouse (700 Wall St., Elm Grove): Based on the 1985 movie (as well as the boardgame), this comedy tells the story of six strangers invited to a mansion where murder, mayhem and monstrous laughs quickly follow. Grab a candlestick and head to the library…or to www.sunsetplayhouse.com for tickets before the run ends November 6.

October 21—Grrr: Night-Bear on Clark St. at The SoFo Tap (4923 N. Clark St., Chicago ): Take your Halloween party to the Windy City with this hot and hairy bear night. Bring your scary, hairy, beary best and you might just win a prize. If not, there are plenty of drink specials (and bears) to enjoy all night long! The fun starts at 9 p.m. and continues to bar close.

October 21 & October 22—Pumpkin Pavilion at Humboldt Park (3000 S. Howell Ave.): Don’t miss this enchanting Halloween event where hundreds of carved pumpkins light the night. Bands, magic and so much more make this annual display a night to remember. The fiery fun runs 4-10 p.m. both nights.

October 22—Scary Bloody Mary Walk at Community Center Gym (W63N641 Washington Ave., Cedarburg): Twelve bars compete for the title “Best Bloody” in this decadent pub crawl. Vote for your favorites when you nab a $38 pass at www.eventbrite.com. The bloodys start flowing at 11 a.m.

October 22—Pride Ride Wisconsin Monthly Meeting at Fuel Café (630 S. Fifth St.): Looking to ride your motorcycle with other LGBTQ+ folks? Look no further! Attend this casual 3 p.m. meeting, meet the other members and learn about upcoming events.

October 22—Fleetwood Mac Tribute at The Suburban Bourbon (S76W17745 Janesville Road, Muskego): Revel in the music of Fleetwood Mac with Hypnotized—the state’s Fleetwood Mac sound-alike band. Tickets to the 7:30 p.m. concert are $20 and can be found at www.thesuburbanbourbon.com.

October 22—Prince vs. Michael Jackson at Mad Planet (533 E. Center St): Party the night away to nothing but the music of these two pop icons. Who will come out on top? A $7 door charge gets you into the 9 p.m. bash.

October 23—Dia de los Muertos at Milwaukee Art Museum (700 N. Art Museum Dr.): Part of the museum’s Family Sundays program, this daylong event celebrates the traditions of Dia de los Muertos. Bring the kids for art exhibits and tours, dance performances and so much more. See www.mam.org for additional information.

October 23 through October 30—“Bob’s Burgers Live!” at Hamburger Mary’s (730 S. Fifth St.): The Belchers are back with an all-new performance! The animated TV show comes to life during this hilarious dinner-theater experience. That’s right! Your $41 ticket includes a choice of dinner options to enjoy before (and during) the show. See www.bobsatmarys.brownpapertickets.com.

October 23—Mr & Miss Gay Madison Pageant at FIVE Nightclub (5 Applegate Court, Madison): The state’s longest running drag pageant is back with a sequin-studded salute to the best Wisconsin has to offer. In addition to the fantastic contestants, the pageant features numerous entertainers sure to make the evening extra special. Doors open at 7 p.m., with the contest starting an hour later. Email gaymadisonpageantry@gmail.com to reserve a table for $20 or expect a $5 charge at the door.

October 24—A History of Milwaukee Drag Book Discussion at Boswell Book Company (2559 N. Downer Ave): The history of drag is deep, thrilling and loaded with intrigue. Discover the city’s rich history with a book reading, talk back and book signing by authors Michail Takach and B.J. Daniels. The event starts at 6:30 p.m. but arrive early as seating is limited.

Have a question for Ruthie? Want to share an event with her? Contact Ruthie at DearRuthie@ShepEx.com.