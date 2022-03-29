Time to Turn Back Time?

Dear Ruthie is proudly brought to you by C3 Designs — Award Winning Fine Jewelry. C3 Designs offers a variety of services performed in-house, including custom jewelry design, jewelry and watch repair, appraisal, pearl and bead stringing, engraving and flip guards. C3 Designs is the winner of the Jewelers of America 2019 CASE Award.

Dear Ruthie,

I recently turned 65, and I can’t believe how quickly life has gone by. Any advice on how to slow down time?

Thanks!

Fast Fredrick

Dear Freddy,

Oh, if only I didn’t delete Cher’s number! When it comes to turning back time, that chick has all the answers. What I can tell you is that life’s not about slowing down time … or even turning it back for that matter.

Time flies when you’re having fun, and years fly by in a snap the older you get. So don’t fight it! Embrace life instead, and don’t worry about how quickly time goes by. Focus on what makes you happy and make the most out of every single day.

Live life to the fullest, sugar, and you’ll never regret it! Sitting on the couch all day will slow things down for sure, but you won’t have a happy life. Get out that and keep doing the things you love. When you embrace every day, you’re sure to make the most of life, and isn’t that the key to happiness?

Dear Ruthie,

What do you do with friends who say one thing to your face but talk shit about you behind your back?

(Signed)

Pissed-Off Paul

Dear Pauly,

Find new friends, that’s what you do! Nearly all of us have been through this at one point in life. Consider confronting these friends to be sure you’re not hearing incorrect stories, offering them the chance to explain themselves. In the end, you’ll learn who your besties are, who has your back and who you can trust.

Be yourself. Be happy. Like Dr Seuss wrote, “Be who are and say what you feel because those who mind don’t matter and those who matter don’t mind.”

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

March 30—“Queerlesque” at This Is It (418 E. Wells St.): The city’s longest running LGBTQ+ bar takes drag shows in a new direction with this change-of-pace event. Dora Diamond heads up a naughty night of burlesque with some of the city’s hottest new queens during the 10:30 p.m. show.

March 31—“An Evening with Joan Rivers & Friends” at Sunstone Studios (127 E. Wells St.): I’m happy to don my Joan Rivers drag and bring my celebrity impersonation show back to Milwaukee. Grab a cocktail or two and join Joan and her guests Cher, Mariah Carey, Dolly Parton, Selena, Lady Gaga and others for a handclapping, laugh-out-loud 7 p.m. drag show you’ll never forget. See www.sunstonestudiosmke.com for your $25 ticket.

April 2—Opening Night Bubble Boy: The Musical at Inspiration Studios (1500 S. 73rd St.): Follow Jimmy Livingston on his hilarious cross-country journey to reunite with the love of his life … all while wearing his trusted bubble suit. Produced by Bombshell Theatre, the delightfully whacky musical is sure to make spring a bit brighter as the production runs through April 10. Get your $22 tickets at www.bombshelltheatre.org.

April 5—Men’s Coming Out (Virtual) Group via Milwaukee LGBT Community Center: This 18+ peer group helps men struggling with the coming out process. Share stories, ask questions, make friends and find the support you need during the 6 p.m. meeting. Contact .joseph34@gmail.com for details, including logon information.

April 5—Screen Queens at This Is It (418 E. Wells St.): Take in a fun edition of this movie night with the filmed version of “A Golden Girls Christmas Special” as performed this past holiday season. Your favorite Golden Girls are back in this original production…Sophia (Miss Birdee), Rose (Brandon Herr), Blanche (Dita Von) and Dorothy (Dear Ruthie)…all on the big screen. The fun starts at 6:30 p.m.

April 5—Opening Night Aint Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations at Marcus Performing Arts Center (929 N. Water St): From the streets of Detroit to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, The Temptations left a mark in the history of American music. Experience the group’s incredible story when this musical rolls into town. The show runs through April 10, and tickets can be found at www.marcuscenter.org.

Have a question for Ruthie? Want to share an event with her? Contact Ruthie at DearRuthie@ShepEx.com.