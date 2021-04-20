To Vaccinate or Not To Vaccinate

× Expand Photo Credit: Allen Halas Ruthie

Dear Ruthie,

Am I wrong for being nervous about the Covid vaccine? I’m getting the cold shoulder from friends who say I need to get it, and I’m feeling pressure from family about getting it, too. I just feel there isn’t enough data behind it. I’m starting to feel like I should just bite the bullet and get it, but that also feels like I’m not being true to myself. What do you think?

Thanks,Needle-Free Fiona

Dear Needle,

I have two things to say: 1) Get the damn vaccine; and 2) get the damn vaccine.

I know I likely sound like everyone else in your life, but the reason I do is because most people agree that the vaccine data is positive. You may feel not enough research has been conducted but you’re wrong. While vaccine production was on a fast track, the clinical trials regarding safety were not compromised. Now that the vaccine is being distributed, monitoring continues to track any problems or side effects, of which there have been few of. (The Johnson & Johnson vaccine being an example.)

If you feel that a vaccine is not right for you at this time, don’t get one. This is a personal choice, after all. That said, please do more research, talk to your doctor and keep an open mind about protecting yourself and those around you by getting a vaccine. Ultimately, the choice is yours, sugar.

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

April 21—“The Struggle Within: African American LGBTQ+” Virtual Forum: Free and open to the public, this Zoom event hopes to break down issues within the African American LGBTQIA+ community and how to best combat these struggles. The 90-minute forum will also examine how communities can create better support systems. Visit the Facebook event page for the Zoom registration.

April 22—“Women’s Baseball in Milwaukee and the Midwest” a Virtual Presentation: From the Bloomer Girls of the 1800’s to the Milwaukee Chicks of 1944, the Midwest has a long, colorful and incredible history of women’s baseball. Join baseball historian Mary Shea for a 7:30 p.m. exploration of this exciting topic. Hosted by the Milwaukee County Historical Society, find the free presentation at the Facebook event page “Women’s Baseball in Milwaukee and the Midwest.”

April 23 and April 24—West Vliet Street Art Walk (Between North 52nd and North 53rd Vliet Street): See why this area is being called Milwaukee’s up and coming shopping district. Enjoy local artists, vendors, food trucks, live entertainment, children’s activities and more during this two-day outdoor fest. Join the fun on Friday from 5 to 9 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

April 24—Name & Gender Change (Online) Clinic: The team at Trans Law Help Wisconsin offers this free and informative two-hour seminar. Learn how to obtain name and gender marker changes as legal experts walk you through the processes. A Q&A session follows the 1 p.m. presentation. Participants will also have the opportunity to meet one-on-one with an attorney after the presentation. You must attend the entire presentation to meet with a lawyer, so be sure to RSVP at www.eventbrite.com/e/138101873421.

April 24—“All Dolled Up” Drag Show at LaCage Niteclub (801 S. Second St.): Milwaukee’s LGBTQ+ landmark hosts another installment of its Tucked & Loaded drag event. Party the night away with the 11 p.m. show featuring Loretta Love Lee, Mercedes Benzova and their incredible guests. Doors open at 10 p.m., and the night includes a $6 cover charge.

April 25—“Matinee Drag Show” at This Is It (418 E. Wells St.): Want to go to a drag show but don’t feel like waiting for a late curtain time? This Is It has the show for you! This weekly 4 p.m. event brings you the city’s best queens early enough to hit the ground running when Monday’s alarm clock rings. There’s no cover charge for the show, but you must be over 21 to attend.

April 26—“Free to Be: A Spiritual Journey” Discussion Group: The LGBT Center of SE Wisconsin hosts this 7 p.m. online endeavor that’s free and open to anyone looking explore their spirituality in a safe, inclusive and accepting environment. To participate in the 1-hour discussion, visit the calendar area of www.lgbtsewi.org. See the “sign up” link and you’ll receive a link to the Zoom meeting.

