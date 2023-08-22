Trumped by Twinks & Twunks

× Expand Ruthie Camp Wannakiki shirt

Dear Ruthie,

Our friend is obsessed with twinks and twunks. He only dates boys in their 20s, even though he’s 52. None of these relationships work, leaving our friend heartbroken. He is either on cloud 9 in love or he’s a puddle, literally crying about his most-recent breakup. He also moans and cries about all the money he spends on these guys, too.

How can we get it through his head to stop obsessing over these young guys and find someone in tune with his age and lifestyle?

Thanks,

Wondering Rodney

Dear Wonder Rod,

Have you talked to your chicken-hawk buddy about this? If not, let him know you care about him and that you hate seeing him heartbroken. Gently suggest that younger hotties aren’t his “type,” because if they were he likely wouldn’t be heartbroken so often.

f you’ve gone this route and nothing changed, you have no choice but to let your amigo do his thing. It’s hard to watch friends make bad decisions, but you can’t live his life. He’s a big boy, and you can’t be responsible for his choices. You can, however, let him know that you’re tired of hearing about his heartbreak and money issues, so if he’s going to keep making the same bad choices time and again, you really don’t care to hear about it any longer.

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

August 25-27—Mexican Fiesta at Henry Maier/Summerfest Park (200 N. Harbor Drive): Food, fun, folklore and family take center stage during the 50th anniversary of this colorful three-day event. The richness of Mexican customs comes to life through mouthwatering flavors, traditional dancing and music, cultural exhibitions and more. Best of all, the fest raises money for scholarships that empower local youth to pursue their educational aspirations. Stop by www.mexicanfiesta.org to learn more.

August 26—Summer Festival for Dogs at Dog City Hotel & Spa (1775 E. Bolivar Ave.): Why should humans have all the warm-weather fun? Treat your furry friend to this 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. bash, and you’ll both walk away happy. Give Fido the five-star treatment with a doggie ice cream cart, puppy pool, spa treatments, outdoor play areas and enrichment games. Don’t miss the marketplace as well as dog-themed arts and crafts.

August 26—"The Chicks World Tour 2023” at Kohl Center (601 W. Dayton St., Madison): See why The Chicks is one of the most successful girl groups of all time when you take in this toe-tapping, feel-good, crazy-fun concert. Special guest Ben Harper opens the 7:30 p.m. night. Swing by www.uwbadgers.evenue.net for tickets.

August 26—Miss Club Wisconsin at FIVE Nightclub (5 Applegate Court, Madison): One of the bigger pageants in the state, Miss Club kicks off at 8 p.m., honoring the current Miss Club, Nia Chanel Sidora-Sanchez. The glamorous evening involves a $10 cover charge, but tables can be reserved by reaching out to blbreeze14@gmail.com.

August 26—Send in the Clowns at This Is It (418 E. Wells St.): Local funny lady Jaclyn Jill is the ringleader of this circus where humor takes center stage. Get ready for a lol good time because the 10 p.m. drag show features some of the city’s most hilarious entertainers. If you haven’t been to this landmark LGBTQ+ bar in a bit, “Send in the Clowns” is a great reason to check out the establishment’s recent renovations, drink specials and friendly bar staff.

August 27—ABBAFAB at Marcus Performing Arts Center/Wilson Theater at Vogel Hall (929 N. Water St.): Miss the music of ABBA? You don’t have to! Take in this 3 p.m. concert from America’s leading ABBA tribute band. Enjoy a ride only the music of ABBA can provide when you secure a seat at www.marcuscenter.org.

August 30—Katya Meet & Greet at This Is It (418 E. Wells St.): Kiki with Trixie Mattel’s bestie, Katya, during this 8 p.m. meet and greet! Tickets to meet Katya and take a photo can be found at www.eventbrite.com and include passes to the 18+ drag show later that night.

Have a question for Ruthie? Want to share an event with her? Contact Ruthie at DearRuthie@ShepEx.com.