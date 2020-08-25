Two for the Road

Dear Ruthie,

I met a guy on Grindr last month, and we took a walk around my neighborhood. We hit it off, so I invited him back in and we had some naked fun. I really liked him and was excited thinking about finally having a boyfriend but now he won’t respond to my messages.

What should I do now?

- No One to Grind

Dear Grind-less,

What should you do now? Go get tested for the Covid! Hooking up with a complete stranger during a pandemic? Honey…no. I don’t care if his peter has a cape with a big “S” on it, and I don’t care if that ass is so tight sparks shoot out when he walks, you keep your pants on while a deadly virus sweeps the nation. Ok?

What’s done is done, however, and I’d let this one-nighter fade into memory. We’ve all been there, sugar. We’re hot heavy; they’re driving away in a Chevy. Chalk this one up to experience. You signed up for a fling, and you got it. You wanted more afterward, and he didn’t. Time to let this one go and move on, doll face.

Dear Ruthie,

My bestie and I share everything including fantasies about men. Some weekends we get drunk, and we get each all worked up, so the night ends with us making out in the car on the way home. I don’t want to catch any feels, so I remind him we’re friends, he agrees, and we stop. We’ve discussed how we’re not attracted to each other so I’m not sure what’s going on.

Can you help?

Confused Homo

Dear Confusion,

The answer is easy: Stop…doing…that. Bam! There you go! I just saved your friendship.

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

August 28—BLXCKMKE March on Washington at Urban Ecology Center, Washington Park

(1859 N. 40th St.): Join the movement for equality with this 1:30 p.m. march. Organizers promise a “surprise event” at the march’s end, so be sure to show up, support and celebrate change in Cream City.

August 28, 29 & 30—Alleyfest 2020 at This Is It (418 E. Wells St.): Finally! A chance to hang out in a dark alley without being on my knees! The team at This Is It closes off its alley for this bash with outdoor bars, entertainment, dancing and more. The fun runs 3 p.m. to midnight each day. Sorry kids, this a 21+ event only. Masks must be worn both inside and outside the bar.

August 29—Just-Beat-It Brunch at The Iron Horse Hotel (500 W. Florida St.): Enjoy a rockin’ Saturday brunch at The Yard, a spacious outdoor restaurant. Dig into a special 10 a.m.–2 p.m. menu while sipping bottomless mimosas and listening to the music “battle.” This week pits Michael Jackson against Prince. Who will come out on top? Stop by and see!

August 30—Outdoor Yoga at Station No. 6 (6800 W. Beecher St.): It’s Hatha Yoga on the patio of this popular West Allis cheese shop. Enjoy a featured cocktail, tea or coffee afterward (and reward yourself with a sammie while you’re at it). The 1-hour class is ideal for beginners as well as practiced yogis, too. Bring your matt and mask. Call or text 414-587-0126 to register for the $15 class.

September 1—“Dismantling Institutional Racism” Online Seminar: The Marquette University Alumni Association offers this 45-minute online event (starting at noon). Guest speaker Dr. Eric D. Waters aims to help local leaders gain the skills needed to dismantle institutional racism within their own organizations. See the Facebook event page for links to the free registration.

Have a question for Ruthie? Want to share an event with her? Contact Ruthie at DearRuthie@ShepEx.com.