Valentine Options Abound

If you’re looking to impress your honey this Valentine’s Day, there are plenty of unique options in Cream City (and beyond). See my social calendar below, select a few events, and enjoy a night on the town. I’ll be back next week with some advice for the lovelorn, but until then, I’ll see you out and about!

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

February 7 – Ashley Gavin at Turner Hall (1040 Vel R. Phillips Ave.): Largely known for her popular podcast, “We’re Having Gay Sex,” comedian Ashley Gavin sets her hilarious sites on Brew Town with a 7 p.m. show. Check out the groundbreaking funny lady when you buy tickers at pabsttheatergroup.com.

February 9—Keepin’ It Country at New Berlin West Performing Arts Center (18695 W. Cleveland Ave., New Berlin): An evening of country-western music is in store for everyone attending this cowboy bash. The WhiskeyBelles headline the 6 p.m. night that includes additional acts, cash bars and more.

February 9—'90s Music Trivia at Inmoxicated (1526 Michigan Blvd., Racine): If you loved the music of the ‘90s, it’s time to put your knowledge to the test with this toe-tapping 8 p.m. competition. Enjoy the sober bar’s alcohol-free beverages while your team wins prizes. Best of all, it’s free to play and you can host a team up to six people.

February 10—Milwaukee Comic Con at State Fair Park/Events Building(640 S. 84th St.): Step inside this convention and you’ll discover more than 250 tables of vendors, artists, creators and celebrities. You’ll also find cosplay costume contests, toys and games. The 10 a.m. to 4: 30 p.m. day is free for those under 12 years, but anyone else will need a pass found at mightyconshows.com.

February 10—The Golden Girls Cabaret at Skylight Music Theater/Bar & Bistro (158 N. Broadway): Dorothy, Rose, Blanche and Sophia hit the stage for a cabaret immediately after the night’s 7:30 p.m. production of Xanadu (about 9:15 p.m.). Join me and the rest of the cast from Purse String Productions’ “Golden Girls Special” for cocktails, music and laughs … and thank you for being a friend.

February 10—Goth Prom 2024 a Mad Planet (533 E. Center St.): Missed your high school prom because you felt you didn’t fit in? Dress in your prom-best and take in this glorious goth bash. The dancefloor opens at 9 p.m. with a midnight crowning of King, Queen and Kwing. Drink specials, photo backdrop, DJ and more make this the 21+ prom you’ve always wished for.

February 10—Madison-Bear Night Glow Party at Five Nightclub (5 Applegate Court, Madison): Party with the bears of Madison during this 9 p.m. bash in the club’s back bar area. When the lights go off, the black lights go on, and everyone is given neon body paint and markers. Wear a white shirt that other bears can write on to really amp up your time in Mad City. A free clothing check is available for those who wish to strip down to their skivvies.

February 13—Older-Adult Movie Night at Milwaukee LGBT Community Center (315 W. Court St.): Enjoy a 3 p.m. viewing of the movie Pride complete with popcorn, snacks and a lively discussion after the film. Bring your sweetie for a free afternoon of fun or come alone and make plenty of new friends. Hosted by the older-adult program at the center, a great time is sure to had by all.

February 13—My Tunes Tuesday at This Is It (418 E. Wells St.): Enjoy your favorite songs and mixes when you get to play DJ at this new This Is It event. The bar’s DJ is on hand to take your requests during the 8 p.m. dance party that includes drink specials, a selfie photo booth and more.

February 14—Queer Karaoke at Cactus Club (2496 S. Wentworth Ave.): Whether you want to sing a song or enjoy a drink while watching the fun, a great Valentine’s Day is sure to be had. The artist-run music venue kicks off the all-ages fun at 7 p.m.

Have a question for Ruthie? Want to share an event with her? Contact Ruthie at DearRuthie@ShepEx.com.