Weighing the Cost of Friendship

Dear Ruthie,

I had gastric bypass surgery two years ago. I’ve lost a lot weight since and worked extremely hard to get where I am. Last weekend a longtime friend made a joke about how fat I used to be. I was furious. She has since apologized, but I’m still pissed.

Her “excuse” is that she didn’t think the comment was that big of deal because I lost the weight and that I’m no longer as heavy as I once was. Too bad! It still hurt!

To Forgive or Not to Forgive,

Skinny Girl

Dear Skinny,

I noticed that you called this person a “longtime friend.” This made me wonder what keeps your friendship alive for so long? Is it that you trust her? Do you have a history of good times and memories with her? Maybe you enjoy a few of her personality traits or perhaps she’s always there for you. In other words, there’s clearly something about this woman that makes her a longtime friend.

So...what’s the problem? She made a mistake, and it seems to be an innocent mistake at that. Granted, her joke wasn’t in good taste but I’m guessing that as a longtime friend, she didn’t mean to hurt you. That said, let her know to cool it with the “fat jokes” (if you haven’t already), give her a hug and don’t let this one incident ruin a good friendship. (But if the bitch keeps it up, dump her ass and find a new gal pal to hang with!)

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

March 12—Virtual Youth Equality Prom: COVID-19 isn’t going to stop kids from having a prom! The LGBT Center of SE Wisconsin created this free online bash for anyone between the ages of 14 and 19. No matter what school you attend, you’re invited to dance the night away at home to the magic of DJ Omé Lopez. The prom runs 7 to 8:30 p.m. See the prom’s event page on Facebook. Once you register, you’ll receive a Zoom link to the prom.

March 12—Virtual Lucky Leprechaun Run: You don’t have to miss this ninth annual 7K run because it’s gone virtual! The luck of the Irish (and a bit of sweat) keeps this Milwaukee tradition alive to benefit the MACC Fund, fighting childhood cancer. Jog over to ww.irelandpubcrawlchallenge.com to learn how to get involved.

March 13—Perfectly Imperfect Craft Fair at Brookfield Conference Center (325 S. Moorland Road): More than 100 of the city’s top makers set up shop in Brookfield for a day of browsing, buying and fun. You’ll find everything from home décor and jewelry to seasonal gifts and clothing. The fair runs 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. with a $2 entry fee.

March 13—Breonna Taylor Day at Downtown Racine Monument Square (500-574 Monument Square, between Fifth and Sixth streets, Racine): Help raise social awareness in the name of Breonna Taylor on the anniversary of her death. Stop by the square anytime between 12:30-6 p.m. to help keep Breonna’s name alive and present in Wisconsin.

March 15—Karaoke Night at This Is It (418 E. Wells St.): The gang at This Is It puts the spotlight on you during its weekly 9 p.m. karaoke show. Sign up to sing or simply sit back and enjoy the evening while taking advantage of rail pricing on flavored vodkas. It’s always a great time at This Is It!

March 16—Circles of Recovery 12-Step Anonymous Meeting (Virtual): Organized by the Milwaukee LGBT Community Center, these Zoom meetings are open to all dealing with alcohol and substance abuse. Hosted by a recovery coach, the 5:30 p.m. meeting encourages participants to share their experience, strength and hope. Log on with Meeting ID 811 2498 9759 and password 089772 or contact Tiodolo De La Garza at tdelagarza@mkelgbt.org for more information.

