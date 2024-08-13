× Expand Photo Credit: Allen Halas Dear Ruthie

You’ve heard it before: When one door closes, another one opens. Or maybe: When God closes a door, he opens a window. I’ve been experiencing plenty of this lately, and I’m sure you’ve all had your share of door-openings as well. (Why are we so obsessed with doors?)

My home away from home, Hamburger Mary’s, closed recently in anticipation of a new location. And while the closing of that door was bittersweet, the universe propped open a bright new one for me.

I’m happy to say that I’ve joined the team at Pop—the exciting hot spot at 124 W. National Ave. in the heart of Walker’s Point. I’ll be calling “Bitchin’ Drag Bingo” every Thursday at 7:30 p.m., so “pop” in, and say hi! The door is open for everyone at Pop!

Speaking of door openings, let’s meet a reader with a new opportunity he’s not sure is right for him.

Dear Ruthie,

I was just offered a job and only have a few days to reply with my decision. While this is my dream job, the pay is nearly $20K less than I’m making now. It’s still a good salary, but $20K less? I don’t know.

I’ve been asking friends and family what they think I should do, and someone said, “Ask Ruthie!” so here I am. What would you do?

Job-Op Josh

Dear Joshua,

Congratulations! You don’t mention your age, so I’m going to shoot from the hip.

If this is truly your “dream job,” I’d go for it. If not, you’ll always wonder “what if?” You can always pick up a second job or drive for Lyft to supplement income if necessary. Dream jobs don’t come around often, so nab this opportunity!

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

August 15—“Respect: A Tribute to the Queen of Soul” at Cathedral Square Park (520 E. Wells St.): As if Jazz in the Park wasn’t special enough, this concert honors one of the greatest divas of all time—Aretha Franklin! Relish the music of the legendary singer during the 5-9 p.m., free outdoor concert.

August 15—Opening Day Irish Fest at Henry Maier Park/Summerfest Grounds (200 N. Harbor Drive): One of the city’s favorite ethnic fests is back with a 4-day celebration. The world’s largest Irish music festival also includes food, drinks, vendors, and dancers and other live entertainment. See irishfest.com for details.

August 16—Teen Night at Milwaukee LGBT Community Center (315 W. Court St.): This monthly get-together offers a safe spot for local LGBTQ+ teens. The 8 p.m. party includes a DJ, dancing, karaoke, snacks video-game tournaments and more. Email ahughes@mkelgbt.org for details.

August 17—Washington County Pride Celebration at Riveredge Nature Center (4458 County Road Y, Saukville): If you didn’t get your fill of pride in June, don’t miss this noon to 4 p.m. bash. The family-friendly celebration includes live music, food, non-alcoholic beverages, drag performers and more. Be sure to check out the displays inside the center, too!

August 18—Outreach Magic Pride Festival at Warner Park (2930 N. Sherman Ave., Madison): Keep the pride love flowing with this celebration in Mad City. Hosted by OutReach LGBTQ+ Community Center, the 1-6 p.m. party includes live entertainment, food, beverages, family-friendly games and activities and a vendor area. Swing by outreachmagicfestival.org for details.

August 18—15th Annual LGBTQ+ Picnic at Jackson Park/Area 2(3500 W. Forest Home Ave.): Sixteenth Street Community Health Center and Gilead Sciences team up to throw this annual bash. The 2-7 p.m. picnic includes free food and beverages as well as games, HIV testing and more. Best of all, the family-friendly day is open to everyone!

August 20—Full-Frontal Puppetry at Best Place at the Historic Pabst Brewery (901 W. Juneau Ave.): These puppets are out of control…and you don’t want to miss out! Not your kiddie puppet show, this hilarious musical is sure to keep you laughing all week long. The 8 p.m. show, titled “A Little Song, A Little Dane, We’re Not Wearing Any Pants,” involves a simple $10 door charge.

