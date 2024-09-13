When the Friend Ship Sinks

Dear Ruthie is proudly brought to you by C3 Designs — Award Winning Fine Jewelry. C3 Designs offers a variety of services performed in-house, including custom jewelry design, jewelry and watch repair, appraisal, pearl and bead stringing, engraving and flip guards. C3 Designs is the winner of the Jewelers of America 2019 CASE Award.

Dear Ruthie,

My best friend and I haven’t had a falling out, but something has changed. After being besties for years, sharing everything from heartbreaks to hilarity, things just aren’t the same anymore. In fact, sometimes she sort of annoys me. I also noticed that she’s not as keen about doing things with me, and she’s made a few new friends I don’t really click with.

I hate to see this friendship end and wonder if there isn’t something I should do to reignite it.

Is that weird?

Sad Sue

Dear Sue,

That’s not weird, honey. Relationships end sometimes and that includes friendships—and that’s sad but OK. It’s not odd to want to reignite things but it’s not always smart to carry that friendship torch.

You said things aren’t the same and that she even annoys you lately. As confusing as that feels, it may be time to accept that this tight sisterhood has run its course. Don’t strike her from your life. Remain friends but take the focus off being best friends. You may find that a bit of distance in the relationship is exactly what you both need.

Ruthie’s September Social Calendar

Sept. 5—Opening Night Arsenic & Old Lace at Sunset Playhouse (700 Wall St., Elm Grove): You can’t go wrong with a night of theater, particularly when it features this much-loved farce. The laughs come quick when you spend the night with twisted sisters Abby and Martha so nab your tickets via www.sunsetplayhouse.com.

Sept 14—Willow Pill’s “God’s Child Tour” at Miramar Theatre (2846 N. Oakland Ave.): Winner of “RuPaul’s Drag Race”, Willow Pill brings her autobiographical show to Cream City with an 8 p.m. performance. Check out the meet-and-greet packages at www.ticketweb.com.

Sept 19—Drag Queen Bingo at POP (124 W. National Ave.): I’ve joined the team at POP, hosting a kooky night of drag bingo! C’mon down to POP, order some appetizers and frosty beverages, and settle in for a night of prizes, laughs and fun. See you at 7:30 p.m.

Sept 22—Awkward Nerd Book Fair at Tripoli Shrine Center (3000 W. Wisconsin Ave.): It’s a 1990s book fair … but for adults! Inside the 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. fair, you’ll find booksellers, authors, game sellers, vendors and the popular ‘90s-themed craft area. Nab passes at www.awkwardnerdevents.com.

Sept 28—Tennis Ball ’24 at LaCage Niteclub (801 S. Second St.): The team at Cream City PAH organizes this day-long event that’s described as a “kink-themed gala.” The fun starts at 10 a.m. and runs until bar close, so get your pup gear ready for a day of training! See www.creamcitypah.org for details, passes and more.

Sept. 29—Drag Brunch at Metro Hotel (411 E. Mason St.): Make it a Sunday Funday for the books! The exquisite Metro Hotel serves up an eye-opening menu while Marbella Sodi, Loretta Love Lee, Mercedes Benzova and I add enough flair to tickle your fancy. See you at the 1 p.m. brunch!

