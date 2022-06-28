Where’s the DQ in LGBTQ?

× Expand Photo Credit: Allen Halas Ruthie

As the Pride Month comes to a close, I’d like to take a moment and thank the many allies of the LGBTQ+ community. There are so many straight folks in Milwaukee who support this community, it's truly mind blowing.

Living in a time where the country is so divided by political affiliation, it’s wonderful to see so many people who continue to make compassion and understanding a priority over hate and fear. It’s great to see our straight allies asking questions, hoping to learn and understand as much as they can about our community. (See the question below for an example.)

Thank you to everyone who made pride in Milwaukee a success! Let’s keep those positive vibes flowing all year!

Dear Ruthie,

Where do drag queens fit in the LGBTQ lettering? I think there are straight males that like to dress in women’s clothes. I don't know how any of this works.

Please help,

Aren't We All Just Humans?

Dear Human,

Thanks for the question, honey! I’m always happy to help our allies learn about our community and understand what we’re all about.

The abbreviation LGBTQ+ stand for Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer/Questioning and others. These terms describe people’s sexual orientation and/or gender identity.

Performing in drag is a job, hobby or interest—regardless of your sexual orientation or gender identification. Note the word “performing.” I’m strictly talking about entertaining in drag … not dressing for daily life as a part of one’s gender identity.

Drag is certainly an art but being an artist is, for the most part, a job, hobby or interest. It is not one’s sexual orientation and not someone’s gender identity. The term “drag queen” doesn’t have an initial in the LGBTQ+ abbreviation any more than does a dentist, banker, golf caddy, dog walker, singer, stamp collector or oil painter. While dentists, bankers, golf caddies and, yes, even drag queens may be members of the LGBTQ+ community, they are so because of how they identify and not because of their jobs, hobbies or interests.

