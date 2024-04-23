Who Gets the Dog?

× Expand Ruthie with dogs

Dear Ruthie,

My partner and I are calling it quits after 7 years. Things are fine but we can’t agree on who gets to keep our 4-year-old dachshund. We both love him deeply and neither of us can imagine not seeing his happy face and enjoying his silly antics daily. Any suggestions?

Thanks,

Dog Dad

Dear Daddy,

Sorry to hear your relationship went south and even more sorry your fur baby’s life is about to change.

You don’t mention if you’re legally married, but I’m guessing not due to your use of the word “partner.” I point this out because dogs are considered personal property in Wisconsin where legally married folks are concerned. As such, whoever’s name appears on the payment receipt legally has rights to the pup.

If you’re not legally married and you’re both living reasonably close, I’d recommend shared ownership. Perhaps each of you gets the little guy for a week or two at a time. You each also pay half for all dog food, vet bills, medication and grooming expenses.

If this isn’t an option, put the dog’s needs first. Where would your doggie thrive best? Which home has the features and advantages that benefit the dog? While dogs are quite adaptable to change, you want to make sure you’re making your fur baby’s physical and mental health a priority.

Regardless of what you decide, monitor your dog carefully, watching for changes in behavior. You puppy might ultimately make this decision for you, so keep a careful eye on the doggie’s emotional state once things change.

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

April 26—Opening Milwaukee Tattoo Fest at Baird Center (751 N. Vel R Phillips Ave.): Check out the work of more than 250 tattoo artists from all over the world during this three-day fest! Inside you’ll find tattooing, art making, merch selling, and much more.

April 26—Prince Night at Gibraltar MKE (131 N. Jackson St.): Envelop yourself in the music of Prince during this 9 p.m. bash. From acoustic performances to a DJ and dancing, the feel-good party is for those over 21 only and involves a $10 door charge.

April 27—Crafternoon at Milwaukee LGBT Community Center (315 W. Court St.): The team at BI+ Pride MKE hosts this free noon gathering. Whether you knit, crochet, draw or even Lego, come on down and enjoy a two-hour craft-fest. It’s a great way to build some arts and crafts while building friendships!

April 27—Studio 54 M.O.B.’s April Beer Bust at Kruz (354 E. National Ave.): Enjoy a little day drinking disco-style when the Milwaukee Organized Bears (M.O.B.) host a 3 p.m. beer bust. Dress in 70 glam and receive five free raffle tickets.

April 27—“Woody’s Night Live” at Woody’s (1579 N. Second St.): A night of live entertainment is in your future when you hit up this exciting evening. Things kick off at 7 p.m. with some live music followed by a show at 8 p.m. Be sure to get there early to nab a seat!

April 27—Miss Gay City of Festivals Pageant at LaCage Niteclub (801 S. Second St.): Let this glamorous pageant cap off your month. Part of the Miss Gay USofA system, this popular competition always brings raves from the sold-out audience.

April 28—Walker’s Point Makers Market and Bar Hop (Various locations throughout Walker’s Point): Indeed Brewing, Broken Bat Brewing and Great Lakes Distillery are a just a few of the hot spots hosting this popular bar hop. Featuring local artists, crafters, makers and others, each participating bar serves up all the shopping opportunities you crave. The sales run noon to 5 p.m.

April 30—“Bold Colors Business Speakers Series-Ethical Leadership” at Milwaukee Athletic Club (758 N. Broadway): Wisconsin’s LGBT Chamber of Commerce continues this exciting series of lectures aimed at supporting Queer-BIPOC entrepreneurs. This month’s topic is Ethical Leadership and Social Responsibility. The lecture is free to attend but be sure to register for the 4:30 p.m. session via www.eventbrite.com.

