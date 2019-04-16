Who You Callin’ a Hoarder?

Dear Ruthie,

I think I’m a hoarder. I’m not sure. My guest room is uninhabitable, and a second room (what was a makeshift den) is filing up fast. When friends come over, I just close the doors to these rooms and no one is the wiser. I’m starting to get worried, however, about my emotional state when it comes to letting go of things or my lack of ability to do so. Do you think I should see a therapist?

Thanks,

Joe Hoarder

Dear Joe,

It’s never a bad idea to check in with a professional therapist if you think you need some help. That said, the odds are in your favor that you’re likely not a hoarder, but again... get it checked it out if it’s bothering you.

In the meantime, try going through one corner or small space in your guest room. Straighten it up a bit, see what you can organize, give to charity or toss. Scale things down a bit. Once that small area is done, stop for a day or two and explore your feelings. Has this exercise caused stress or relief? Happiness or a sense of loss? If you’re experiencing negative feelings, contact a therapist and share those concerns with him or her.

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

April 18—“There’s Always Time for a Cocktail” with Mrs. Kasha Davis at This Is It! (418 E. Wells St.): The darling of the seventh season of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” brings her one-woman show to this popular LGBTQ bar. Part autobiographical, part touching and completely hilarious, the cabaret starts at 9 p.m. (Doors open at 8 p.m.) Tickets range in price from $8 to $66 for a table and show, and they can be found at thisisitbar.ticketleap.com.

April 19—MAM After Dark: Local Talent at Milwaukee Art Museum (700 N. Art Museum Drive): Show your hometown pride when this popular party celebrates 414 Day in Brew City. Local bands, vendors and breweries make the 7-11 p.m. event a night to remember. Tickets are $14 at the door but free for Art Museum members.

April 19—A Night of Crowns at LVL UP (801 S. Second St.): Head upstairs into the second story of Milwaukee’s Death Star of LGBTQ bars—because the shows are back! After taking a bit of break, LVL is bringing back the glitz and glamour with this 10:30 p.m. drag show featuring Cream City pageant winners.

April 20—Midwest Vegan Fest at Nicolet High School (6701 N. Jean Nicolet Road): Whether you’re a vegan, enjoying animal-free foods occasionally or have a daughter going through a phrase, don’t miss this free, family friendly event. The 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. fest includes samplings, demos, music, kids’ activities and more. Swing by midwestveganfest.com for a list of vendors, early access options and how to enter the mac ’n’ cheese contest.

April 20—Beards, Brews and BBQs at Beard MKE (1812 E. North Ave.): Celebrate the grand opening of the city’s shop for the hairy gent. Got a beard? Stock up on conditioners, oils and so much more while you enjoy a barbecue and beer from 4:30-8 p.m. You’ll also discover plenty of unique finds in this one-of-a-kind shop—whether you have a beard or not!

April 21—Easter Buffet & Bonnet Contest at Hamburger Mary’s (730 S. Fifth St.): Spend Easter Sunday with the infamous Hamburger Mary’s Brunchettes. Doors open at 11 a.m. with an extra-special all-you-can-eat brunch buffet and bottomless mimosa. The Brunchettes hit the stage for a fast, family friendly show at noon. Don’t forget the Easter Bonnet Contest during the show! Enter to win or sit back and watch the craziness. Call 414-488-2555 for reservations.

April 21—Easter Brunch at Woody’s (1579 S. Second St.): This year, celebrate spring at Milwaukee’s favorite LGBTQ sports bar. Bring a dish to pass and enjoy this 1:30 p.m. potluck. Food, friendship and festive Easter fun... you’ll find it all at Woody’s!

April 21—Easter Bonnet Bingo at Fluid Bar (819 S. Second St.): Give the family a goodbye hug and spend the rest of Easter Sunday with your chosen fam. Dita Von hosts a 4 p.m. Sunday Funday, featuring kooky rounds of bingo, prizes, drink specials, a beer bust and Fluid’s infamous Easter Bonnet contest.

April 23—Lunch & Learn: Brand Purpose—Simplify, Sell & Serve at Ogletree Deakins (1243 N. 10th St.): The Wisconsin LGBT Chamber of Commerce and Wells Fargo Bank host this one-hour seminar on purpose-driven companies, leadership and brand identity. Lyssa Schmidt reviews the intriguing concept at noon for $10 (free for Chamber members). Register at eventbrite.com.

April 24—Buddies Viewing at UWM Union Cinema (2200 E. Kenwood Blvd./Student Union Room 363): Take in the restoration of the groundbreaking 1985 film Buddies. The first feature full-length movie to address the AIDS epidemic, Buddies is a piece of LGBTQ cinematic history that’s not to be missed. Film historian Jenni Olson hosts the 7 p.m. viewing.

