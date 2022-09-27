× Expand Photo Credit: Allen Halas Ruthie

Oh, boy! Fall is here and that means Halloween is just around the corner. And soon it’ll be Thanksgiving…and then Christmas! Oh, man! I better get my keester off the couch! It’s Christmas, after all and there’s so much to do!

OK … deep breaths, Ruthie. Deep breaths. Grab a Pumpkin Spice Latte and get it together, girl. Try to live in the moment. Speaking of which, there’s no better way to stay in the moment, than by exploring the city in fall! Check out the events in my Social Calendar, and I’ll see you out and about. Until then, however, let’s read an email from a reader looking to tame her sister’s wild ways.

Dear Ruthie,

My sister is out of control. She’s always been a wild child, but things have gotten worse. She job hops and couch surfs, and she has no goals. Last week, she asked my parents for money for a car repair. She should be in college, but she chose not to go because being a free spirit is more important to her. How can we reign her in?

Thanks,

Sibling Rivalry

Dear Sibling,

Your sis sounds young, and if she “should be in college,” I’m guessing she is young! Seems like she’s just trying to find herself and doesn’t quite fit the mold you’d like to put her in. Give her space and let her make her own mistakes; hopefully, she’ll learn from them.

Borrowing money from your parents is between her and them, so stay out of that for the time being. Instead, focus on what you love about your sister and try to reconnect as friends.

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

September 30—Old Fashioned Fest at Turner Hall Ballroom (1034 N. Vel R. Phillips Ave.): It’s back! One of the city’s most popular competitions returns with dozens of local bars and restaurants fighting for the title of Best Old Fashioned in the city. The 6-9 p.m. event includes music and live performances, so get your $34 ticket at www.shepherdtickets.com or simply pay $42 at the door.

September 30—Dining with the Divas at Hamburger Mary’s (730 S. Fifth St.): See why this drag show has been named Milwaukee’s favorite for so many years. Two shows (6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m.) mean you can eat, drink and be “Mary” when it works for you and your crew. Kick off the weekend with Mary’s divas but be sure to reserve a table first at www.hamburgermarys.com/mke.

October 1—Milwaukee Tacos & Margs Crawl at Third Street Tavern (1110 N. Martin Luther King Drive): What the what? A taco-margarita pub crawl? I’m in! Sample some of the city’s best Southwestern bites and beverages on this 2 p.m. crawl. Tickets start at $19.99 and can be found at www.barcrawlnation.com.

October 1—Bombshell Theatre’s Season Preview Gala at Sunset Playhouse (700 Wall St.): A fantastic night of food, beverages, live performances, music and more await when you attend this 6 p.m. evening. Your $75 donation includes a voucher to a future production, dinner buffet and a drink ticket as well as access to raffles and a silent auction. See www.bombshelltheatre.org for tickets and more.

October 2—Walker’s Point Makers Market & Bar Hop (at various locations throughout Walker’s Point): Grab a frosty beverage at Broken Bat Brewing Co., MobCraft Beer and Great Lakes Distillery as you shop local. You’ll find a variety of artists at each location. The bar hop runs noon to 5 p.m. and is free and open to all.

October 2—Packer Sunday at Walker’s Pint (818 S. Second St.): The Packers play the Patriots this week, and there’s no better place to catch the fun than Walker’s Pint. Be there at the 3:25 p.m. kickoff to enjoy drink specials, halftime bites, touchdown shots, games and more.

October 3—Asexual/Aromantic (Virtual) Support Group via MKE LGBT Community Center: If you’re an asexual or aromantic individual or you’re simply questioning yourself, this group might be just what you’re looking for. Discuss successes and struggles in a safe spot that meets online every Monday at 6 p.m. Email davis.jessiye@gmail.com for information.

