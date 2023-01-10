Dear Ruthie is proudly brought to you by C3 Designs — Award Winning Fine Jewelry. C3 Designs offers a variety of services performed in-house, including custom jewelry design, jewelry and watch repair, appraisal, pearl and bead stringing, engraving and flip guards. C3 Designs is the winner of the Jewelers of America 2019 CASE Award.

Dear Ruthie,

I usually don’t suffer from winter or seasonal depression, but now that the holidays are over, I’m feeling quite depressed, down, even hopeless at times. I just can’t shake it. Feeling lonely as well. Any ideas of how this Milwaukeean can get through the rest of this dreary, awful season?

Much Love,

Lost & Lonely

Dear Lost,

Seasonal depression is very real and many struggle it so know that you are not alone. I’m sure you’ve had folks tell you to simply “shake it off,” “get over it” or “get out of the house and do something fun” (see my social calendar below); however, the feelings you’re experiencing can actually be quite real, difficult and sometimes overwhelming.

It looks like you’ve already taken an emotional inventory (good for you!). It seems as though you’ve determined that this is more than a case of the winter blues, if you will. If a new hobby, excursions with family and friends, exercising or volunteer work aren’t addressing the depression you’re experiencing, you might want to see a professional therapist.

There’s absolutely positively no shame in your game when you reach out for help. A therapist can give you the tools you need to address the issues you’re facing and help you get through this trying time. In fact, I bet you begin to feel better after your very first visit.

Give it a shot. It certainly couldn’t hurt, could it? Experienced doctors and therapists throughout the city are there for you, and many of them specialize in this area. Go to them for the professional help they offer.

Keep in touch and let me know what you decide to do and how things work out for you. We’re all sending much love, hope and happiness your way.

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

January 14—Milwaukee Winter Farmer Market at 5305 W. Capital Drive: Dozens of famers, microbrewers, artists, bakers and others add some flair to winter with this weekly gathering. Food, beverages and more round out the delightful 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. day.

January 14—Urban Market at Urban Harvest Brewing Company (1024 S. Fifth St.): Customs creations and one-of-a-kind merch share the stage with yummy brews during this 1-6 p.m. shop-a-thon. Support local artists and treat yourself to something truly unique when this much-loved marketplace makes its 2023 debut.

January 14—Bosom Buddies: Maple’s Big Birthday Bash at LaCage Nightclub (801 S. Second St.): Maple Veneer celebrates her special day with this all-star drag show and all-around great time. Liven up your weekend with the 4 p.m. bash that includes a show, great music, friendly faces and all the beverages your little heart desires.

January 14—“Voices of the Next Generation” Drag Show at Five Nightclub (5 Applegate Court, Madison): Head out to the Mad City for this all-ages drag show that spotlights the state’s up-and-coming superstars. Hosted by Andi WIthani Domino and Nemo, the all-ages, family-friendly show starts at 7 p.m. Hold a table for $15 when you email fivetickets@yahoo.com.

January 15—"ICU…We See You!” Children’s Hospital Fundraiser at This Is It (418 E. Wells St.): One of the most popular LGBTQ+ bars in Milwaukee is giving back with this event, benefitting Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin. The 4-7 p.m. evening includes a drag show, vendors and more.

January 15—Closing Night The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas at Sunset Playhouse (700 Wall St.): There’s nothing dirty going on during this tongue-in-cheek musical from Bombshell Theatre. Currently the only production in the United States, this smile-fetching show promises to get a rise out of everyone in the seats. Order your ticket at bombshelltheatre.org.

January 17—Ice Bar at BelAir Cantina (250 High St. Brookfield): Winters in Wisconsin are cold. Acknowledge it, accept it and celebrate it! That’s what the team at BelAir Cantina does with this annual ice bar! Bundle up and check out the fantastic space that includes a luge for Don Julio shots as well as specialty cocktails, hot chocolate, winter movies and more. Reserve a fire pit for your party of six when you visit www.reservations.getwisely.com/belair-cantina-brookfield.

January 18—Bingo Game Show at Hamburger Mary’s (730 S. Fifth St.): Join me for 10 rounds of whacky-ness as we play bingo, raise money for a local charity, eat, drink and be Mary! We’ll also play some audience-participation games, do the shot-ski and spin the prize wheel. The fun starts at 7:30 p.m. every Wednesday and Thursday, just be sure to reserve your spot via hamburgermarys.com/mke.

