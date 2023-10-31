Workplace Woes

× Expand Photo Credit: Allen Halas Ruthie

Dear Ruthie,

There’s a woman at work I absolutely hate. She does a fine job and everything, but there is something about her that I can’t stand. I hate every word that comes out of her mouth. I think the problem comes down to a personality clash, and I also think the problem might very well be me as she doesn’t seem to have an issue with me. How can I be a better person and get along with her?

Help!

Up-for-a-Brawl Barb

Dear Barbie,

The answer is simple: Fight club. The two of you broads need to oil up, dim the lights and beat the hell out of each other. Whoever goes down first is on coffee duty for a year.

No, no, no. That’s silly, isn’t it? And if you remove yourself from the situation and look at it objectively, you’ll see this is all silly too. You are right in that you are likely the problem and are you’re simply not sure how to deal with conflicting personality types.

Start by doing something nice for your co-worker. Bringing her coffee, surprising her with a treat from the vending machine or offering to take some work off her plate may actually help you feel closer to her.

Continue looking within to see what it is about yourself that makes this situation so difficult. Are you jealous of her? Does she make you feel inadequate in some way? These are valid, human feelings but we need to learn how to deal with them. Taking a good look at yourself could lead to self-discovery and, ultimately, a healthier outlook. You may never be besties with this co-worker but by understanding yourself better, could lessen the animosity you’re feeling.

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

November 3—“An Evening with the Late John Cleese” at The Riverside Theater (116 W. Wisconsin Ave.): The celebrated comedian/actor rolls into Cream City with his one-man show that’s guaranteed to be the highlight the season. Don’t miss this opportunity to see the entertainer often called “the funniest man in the world,” when you buy tickets at www.pabsttheatergroup.com.

November 4—Nicole Byer at The Pabst Theater (144 E. Wells St.): Whether she’s hosting “Nailed It” or “Wipeout” this popular LGBTQ+ ally is always cracking up audiences. Learn why in person when you see her hilarious standup. The 8 pm concert is sure to be legendary, so get a seat via www.pabsttheatergroup.com.

November 4—Miss Gay Wisconsin USofA at Five Niteclub (5 Applegate Court, Madison): Princess Peach is the theme of this 8 p.m. pageant that’s sure to keep you gagged. Join emcees Kelli Jo Klein and Duwanna Moore as they usher in a new member of Dairyland royalty. Email kmichaelswiusofa19@gmail.com to reserve a table.

November 4—Dianna Jones CD Release Party at Mary’s Caddyshack(1959 S. 124th St.): Local legend and LGBTQ+ favorite, Dianna Jones celebrates the release of her new CD, I Can Wait for You, with this party/concert. Open to the public, the fun runs 8 to 11 p.m.

November 5—Closing Night Blithe Spirit at Sunset Playhouse (700 Wall St., Elm Grove): Missing Halloween already? Let this ghostly comedy help! Mediums, spirits and boatload of laughs make this classic comedy a must-see, so save your seat before it closes. Stop by www.sunsetplayhouse.com for tickets.

November 5—Mr. and Miss Trans USA Pageant at Wilson Theater/Vogel Hall (929 N. Water St.): The Marcus Performing Arts Center hosts this national competition that spotlights representatives from the across the nation. The grand pageant includes categories such as state costume, evening wear, Q&A and others. Nab tickets at www.ticketmaster.com. Don’t miss the after party at This Is It (418 E. Wells St.)!

November 7—Men’s Coming Out Group at MKE LGBT Community Center (315 W. Court St.): Looing for support regarding the coming out process? Recently out and in need of a support system? Consider this 6-7:30 p.m. meeting for likeminded men. Make a few new friends and find the comfort you need during the open discussion. See www.mkelgbt.org for additional information.

Have a question for Ruthie? Want to share an event with her? Contact Ruthie at DearRuthie@ShepEx.com.