Worried Wart or Smart Cookie?

Whether you’re excited about it or not, fall has arrived in Milwaukee; however, that doesn’t mean there’s not still a shit-ton of fun to be had! We’ve become experts at keeping ourselves busy, entertained and even relaxed no matter what’s going on outside our front door, so this autumn shouldn’t be a problem for anyone.

After all, this is a great time to curl up with a book or even a magazine such as the new and improved Shepherd Express magazine format. Once per month, you’ll find an all-new glossy edition to savor, including a special edition of Dear Ruthie! Check out my monthly social calendar in the print edition of Shepherd Express as well as an updated weekly social calendar online. Between the two, I’ll make sure you’re aware of all the snazzy, safe and social events that make fall more fun.

I’ll still dish out advice for local lovelorn, Cream City confused and Brew Town troubled in both print and digital formats, so please keep those emails coming! I’ll try to get to as many as possible. Similarly, if you have an event you’d like to see in my social calendar, let me know about it by emailing Dearrruthie@shepex.com. That said, let’s read an email I recently received, shall we?

Dear Ruthie,

Is it being paranoid that I don’t want to eat indoors at restaurants, avoid bars that do not have a patio and limit social outings to one small group of friends? I walked out of a repair shop recently because none of the staff were wearing masks. Some say I’m going overboard, but I don’t think so. Am I?

Love Ya, Worried

Dear Worried,

Nope. You’re not being paranoid; you’re being cautious and that’s good. This is, of course, assuming you’re talking about the pandemic. (You never specifically state that in your message, but the note about masks make me think that’s the case.)

We all need to do whatever is needed to make ourselves feel safe during these unique times. Wearing masks, limiting social outings, focusing on outdoor events with small groups, all make perfect sense to me. Keep doing what you’re doing. It’s up to you take care of your health, so taking precautions that make sense for you (and make sense in general, to be honest) isn’t paranoid...it’s smart!

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

September 17—"Roast Beef and Babes” Benefit at D.I.X. (739 S. First St.): Time to party like a rock star, raise money for charities and take in one helluva happy hour! Your $5 door charge gets you access to drink specials, Arby’s sandwiches, two pop-up drag shows, raffle prizes and more. The fun starts at 6 p.m., with donations benefiting the Arby’s Foundation.

September 19—“Bosom Buddies” at LaCage Niteclub (801 S. Second St.): Doors open at 4 p.m. before Karen Valentine and Maple Veneer take to the stage at 5 p.m. for a showtune Saturday happy hour. This month, the duo pays homage to Broadway legends Kander and Ebb.

September 20—East Side Art Markets at East Side Art Lot (1915 E. North Ave.): Looking for a change-of-pace afternoon? Grab your face mask and hit up this exciting Cream City art mart. Open every Saturday and Sunday in September, the noon to 4 p.m. outdoor marketplace is sure to garner a lot of attention this fall, Don’t miss it! Email mkemakersmarket@gmail.com with questions.

September 22—Wisconsin’s LGBT Chamber’s Business Awards & Showcase (online): You're invited to enjoy this digital showcase presented by BMO Harris Bank. Toast this year’s winners, learn about local businesses and make some connections in the state’s LGBTQ+ community. See the “events” area of www.wislgbtchamber.com for free registration and more. The 2-hour digital presentation and expo starts at 4 p.m.

Have a question for Ruthie? Want to share an event with her? Contact Ruthie at DearRuthie@ShepEx.com.