Your Cheatin’ Hearts

Dear Ruthie,

Can a couple ever get over infidelity? My husband cheated on me, and then I cheated on him a few years later. I recovered from his cheating, but he seems unable to get over me doing the same. We’re in couples counseling but I don’t see it helping. Should we call it quits?

Help!

Confused Carl

Dear Carl,

There’s a lot to unwrap here, sugar booger! I’m sorry your home-life isn’t all sunshine and lollipops, and I credit you for trying to turn lemons into lemonade with therapy.

You say you dealt with your hubby cheating on you; but then, you cheated on him later. Seems like that might have been a revenge move, so maybe you didn’t get over the pain of infidelity as well as you thought you did.

Express your concerns about ineffective therapy to the counselor. He or she better might tailor sessions to address these worries. If that still doesn’t help, you may have to go your separate ways, honey. I know it’s hard to hear, but you both might be happier in the end.

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

September 4 & 5—Fiesta Selena at The Farmhouse Paint Bar (4511 S. Sixth St.): Miss Selena? It’s time to honor the legendary performer like never before! Hit up this two-day tribute featuring live music, a Selena-inspired art installation, a fashion show, kiddie crafts, food and more. The fun runs 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

September 9—Joan Jett and the Blackhearts at BMO Harris Pavilion (200 N. Harbor Drive): Rocker, LGBTQ+ leader and stellar entertainer Joan Jett returns to Brew City with this 8 p.m. concert. Head to the Summerfest grounds and get ready rock by purchasing your $38 ticket in advance at www.ticketmaster.com.

September 11—Out in the Park 2021 LGBTQ Diversity Night at Six Flags Great America (1 Great America Parkway, Gurnee, IL): Once per year, Great America re-opens at 7:30 p.m. for a helluva Pride night. Round out the summer with short lines, pop-up DJ booths, food and the sort of fun only an LGBTQ+ amusement park can offer. Tickets are limited so get yours before they’re gone at www.gaysixflagschicago.com.

September 17—Miley Cyrus at American Family Amphitheater (200 N. Harbor Drive): You’ll party in the USA like never before when you hit up this Summerfest concert featuring pop princess Miley Cyrus. The night kicks off with special guest The Kid LAROI but nab a seat first via www.ticketmaster.com. Tickets run $58 to $109 to the 7:30 p.m. show.

September 19—PFLAG (Virtual) Milwaukee Chapter Meeting (1110 N. Market St.): Parents and friends of those in the LGBTQ+ community have long found comfort, friendship and guidance at the city’s PFLAG meeting. If you’re looking to make some connections, consider joining the 5 p.m. online session. Call 414-299-9198 for logon info.

September 25—Satur-daze at Hunty’s Social Club (734 S. Fifth St.): Check out Hunty’s lanai when you take in this Saturday outdoor cocktail party featuring $10 Smirnoff mini pitchers. Hostesses Loretta Love Lee and Mercedes Benzova promise you’ll have a blast during the 2-7 p.m. party.

September 26—Rooftop Tea Dance at Hamburger Mary’s (730 S. Fifth St.): Grab yourself a mini pitcher of Mary’s infamous (and potent) sweet tea at this end-of-the-month extravaganza. The good times start at 3 p.m. and run to 7 p.m. at the rooftop bar that has all of Milwaukee talking.

September 29—Bombshell Theatre Season Preview Gala Fundraiser at Inspiration Studios (1500 S. 73rd St.): Experience what Bombshell Theatre has to offer during this 6:30 p.m. gala. Cocktails, appetizers, performances and a silent auction make this a great way to celebrate the exciting new company. Purchase your $50 ticket from www.bombshelltheatre.org.

