Milwaukee Hosted This Year’s International Human Rights Day

An International Human Rights Day Celebration on December 12 was marked by a ZOOM presentation hosted by the Milwaukee Equal Rights Commission, the Milwaukee County Human Rights Commission and the United Nations Association of Greater Milwaukee. Hosted by MCHRC Chair Dr. Robert S. Smith, the 90 minute long event included a panel of four local and national civic leaders participating in a discussion entitled “Human Rights: What have we learned in 2020?” The speakers explored a range of subjects from women’s and immigrant rights, to police violence and disparities in healthcare and education as well as the disproportionate COVID-19’s impact on minority communities. None addressed LGBTQ issues. Only Sindy Benavides, Chief Executive Officer of the League of Latin American Citizens (LULAC), included a brief reference to LGBTQs in her remarks that focused primarily on Latinx issues.

This omission is unfortunate since the last four years have seen aggressive regime animus towards the LGBTQ community and in part successful attempts to dismantle its rights. A passing reference could (and should) have been made to underscore the reality that any equality issues among POC or other groups are exacerbated if, in addition to being Black, Latinx, or indigenous, one identifies as LGBTQ. A passing mention could also have been made of Milwaukee’s LGBTQ community’s support of the Black Lives Matter movement (BLM) as evidenced in the Pride weekend Pride March for BLM in which thousands participated. Subsequent actions by individuals and organizations have declared solidarity with BLM. Most recently Miltown LGBT Families’ Leadership Team held meetings to formulate a statement to denounce systemic racism. In the context of “what we have learned in 2020”, these moments of unity in the cause of human rights indicate we, the LGBTQ community, have learned to embrace collaboration as a long overdue strategy to affect positive change for all.

Milwaukee’s Perfect Score

Perhaps time and priorities may have restricted the number of presenters and the subjects they addressed. Hopefully, it was simply that. Still, as host city for this event, it may have been appropriate to at least cite the honor Milwaukee had just received a few days earlier, namely a perfect score of 100 on this year’s Human Rights Campaign’s Municipal Equality Index (MEI). Ranking among the top 20% of the 506 cities rated, it was Milwaukee’s third consecutive year receiving the top score. The MEI is an assessment based on municipalities’ non-discriminations laws (including those banning conversion therapy) and their inclusive employment policies vis-à-vis LGBTQs such as transgender healthcare benefits. Milwaukee’s non-discrimination protection policies in housing, employment and public accommodation for gender identity and sexual orientation helped garner its recognition. Madison also received a 100% score while other cities did not fare as well (Racine 86, Appleton 74, Oshkosh 61, Green Bay 60, and Kenosha 39).

Meanwhile, back at the Human Rights Day panel, Jamil Dakwar, Director of the ACLU Human Rights Program, opened his remarks with the statement “Every day should be international human rights day.” Indeed, every day must be. It must also be affirmed that the struggle for human rights is shared. As much as the attacks on human rights have been unprecedented in recent years, the response to them must be as well and in common cause.