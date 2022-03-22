Milwaukee Pride Events Will Return in June

× Expand Image: Milwaukee Pride - milwaukeepride.org Milwaukee Pride skyline

With the lowering of pandemic restrictions, in just a few short months, Milwaukee is set to celebrate its traditional LGBTQ+ Pride weekend with each of the city’s various Pride organizations announcing their respective events.

Reprising its role as the summer’s inaugural lakefront festival on the Henry Maier Festival Park grounds, PrideFest takes place Thursday through Saturday, June 2–4. Milwaukee Pride Inc. President Wes Shaver announced the festival’s “triumphant” return saying, “I couldn’t be happier to make this announcement. It’s time to push forward and bring back the events and community functions that make Milwaukee so special; celebrating people is something this city does better than anywhere else…and it’s an honor to once again kick off festival season. Let’s get back to strengthening our social fabric and raising a glass together!”

In fact, it’s the silver anniversary of PrideFest’s June opening at Henry Maier Festival Park. With that historic marker as an occasion to celebrate, organizers have planned a “Throwback Thursday” line-up of nostalgically themed acts and promotions to honor the event’s past and its 1996 move to the park. A Happy Hour will feature 1996 pricing for beverages, and the evening’s programming will be dedicated to a high energy line up of 90s music, drag shows, entertainers, DJs and more

Friday and Saturday programs, amenities and entertainers will reflect the familiar array of experiences but with a newly conceived footprint on the festival grounds showcasing new stages, food vendor buildings, an expanded Health & Wellness area, children’s & family programming as well as the full spectrum of entertainment and DJs festival goers have come to expect. The festival will now extend northward to end of the grounds. Of course, the traditional PrideFest fireworks display will again dazzle attendees.

Ride with Pride MKE, the world’s largest LGBTQ+ motorcycle run, takes place Friday, June 3 at 4 pm. Sponsored by Pride Rides Wisconsin, House of Harley-Davidson and Ride with Pride MKE, the event, replete with police escort, begins at the House of Harley in Greenfield and thunders through the city on a 90-minute tour, crossing the Hoan Bridge and ending at PrideFest. Participation is free and open to the greater motorcycle community.

With its theme “Pride is…” the Milwaukee Pride Parade steps off on Sunday, June 5. Marching along the route from Greenfield Avenue to Oregon Street since 2004, this year’s Pride Parade celebrates the LGBTQ community’s ability to survive difficult times. The Pride Parade directors and staff encourage participants complete the “Pride is...” sentence to show their Pride. Currently, the Pride Parade is seeking board members and event planners from all segments of the community.

Also returning to Pride weekend, is the Milwaukee Gay Sports Network (MGSN) sponsored 9th Annual Big Gay 5k Run & Walk. This special fundraiser promotes LGBTQ health and wellness and takes place on a lakefront route adjacent to the PrideFest grounds. Prospective sponsors and teams should contact the MGSN for registration details. Date and time for the Big Gay 5k are to be announced.

Details for PrideFest and Pride Parade volunteer opportunities as well information for all events may be found on their respective social media pages.