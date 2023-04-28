Milwaukee Pride Inc. Announces PrideFest 2023 Headliners

× Expand PrideFest 2023 banner

Milwaukee Pride Inc., producer of Milwaukee’s world-renowned LGBTQ festival, announced this year’s headliners for PrideFest 2023. The three-day extravaganza launches Milwaukee’s festival season at Henry Meier Festival Park grounds, taking place Thursday through Saturday, June 1-3. It will be the 35th PrideFest and the 26th held at the lakefront site.

“An aspect of our festival that I genuinely love (and appreciate) is how our entertainment continues to evolve and change year after year,” said Wes Shaver, Milwaukee Pride President & CEO, adding, “Booking entertainment continues to come with all new sets of challenges, but that didn’t stop us from putting together a fun, energetic, and dynamic line up.” Shaver acknowledged the PrideFest entertainment team, in particular Mark Gerber, director of entertainment.

This year PrideFest welcomes Canadian musician and producer, Peaches; Australian American musician, singer, and song writer Betty Who; Las Vegas main attraction, direct from the Tropicana, Murray “The Magician” Sawchuck; local sensation DJ Shawna; Welsh singer-songwriter Bright Light; DJ J. Worra and more to the top festival performance slots. On Friday night, guests can enjoy Viva Carnival in the Northwestern Mutual Community Park, a celebration of ball culture and the Ballroom Scene.

Drag Race

Local drag personality Melee the Queen returns as Dance Pavilion host. New for 2023, joining Melee as co-hosts are RuPaul’s Drag Race Stacy Lane Matthews and local performers Dora Diamond, Montell Infinity Ross and Malayia Marvel.

For the first time in festival history, the Dance Pavilion features an all-female cast of headliners including DJ Shawna, DJ J. Worra and DJ Dripsweat. The Thursday-Saturday Dance Pavilion schedule features new and returning acts from drag performances to dance groups and acrobatics, special effects and more. Under new direction for 2023 by board of directors member Jorna Taylor, the Dance Pavilion has re-worked time slots allowing for more performance opportunities. Festival guests can expect a near 50% increase in acts by local entertainers.

In 2022, festival organizers shifted from big name entertainment and focused on acts and entertainers that speak to and are committed to the LGBTQ+ community. As in that year, according to Shaver, 2023’s lineup is” diverse and eclectic and includes the longest list of local and statewide entertainment. That’s not to say the headliners aren’t worthy of star billing; each one of the festival headliners perform in front of hundreds of thousands of people a year and mostly across the country, if not the world.”

PrideFest 2023 features five stages: The SKYYLine Mainstage, Dance Pavilion, The Intersection, Children’s and Stonewall stages as well as the History Exhibit. The festival footprint extends from the Midgate all the way north, offering new guest experiences. Of course, PrideFest presents its annual dedicated fireworks display over Lake Michigan.

Promotions include a Throwback Thursday and Flashback Friday Happy Hour featuring MolsonCoors products at reduced 1996 pricing in honor of the first PrideFest at the park, an Ice Cream Social on Saturday presented by internationally acclaimed burger and custard brand Shake Shack, and a Thursday night food-drive program to benefit Vivent Health’s food pantry. The food-drive is presented by Kroger Delivery proudly serving Pick n’ Save; Kroger has committed to a $1,000 donation of goods for the Vivent food pantry to further bolster items collected (Eligible items to be announced).

Long term festival sponsor Potawatomi Hotel and Casino will serve as the presenter of the 50/50 raffle, a fundraiser to benefit Vivent Health.

“2023 marks my 12th festival season with PrideFest. The festival continues to change for the better; we are growing and able to offer so much more to our festival guests. All age groups, all areas of interest and even families and children, more than ever,” said Mark Gerber, PrideFest director of entertainment and Milwaukee Pride board member, adding, “We reach for the stars as a team. To see our patrons’ smiling faces is an amazing feeling, that alone makes the year-round effort so worth it.”

Festival goers may follow PrideFest’s social media for daily updates and visit pridefest.com for festival information, stage schedules, promotions, admission and more.