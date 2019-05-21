Milwaukee Pride Month: Celebrating Stonewall 50

× Expand Photo Credit: Rihaij/Pixabay

Once again, June, as World Pride Month, is busting out all over. This year, as the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots (also referred to as an uprising or rebellion), it will be celebrated in a myriad of ways to mark our progress towards international LGBTQ equality. As an indication of how far we’ve come, even the staid National Geographic published an article on where to go to for Stonewall 50.

Here in Milwaukee, there’s a line-up of events to kick off the month that, however inadvertently, create a Pride Week. And, actually, the party already got started weeks ago with UW-Milwaukee’s 10th Rainbow Graduation and, on Sunday, May 19, the Milwaukee Gay Volleyball Day declaration by Mayor Tom Barrett to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the Milwaukee Gay Volleyball Association. In the midst of that, on Friday, May 17, the U.S. House of Representatives passed the Equality Act.

On Saturday, June 1, there’s a double bill with Veterans for Diversity hosting its second annual Pins for Patriots fundraising bowling tournament and City of Festivals Men’s Chorus presenting their “Singing, Dancing and Falling in Love” concert. I expect the chorus might showcase some Judy Garland songs (“Over the Rainbow,” at least; the 50th anniversary of her death is on Saturday, June 22, and some attribute the Stonewall Riot in part to the grief overwhelming New York City gay’s community).

The second Pride Night and Tailgate with the Milwaukee Brewers takes place on Wednesday, June 5, for a game against the Florida Marlins, and then PrideFest follows June 6-9. This year’s theme is “Rise” in honor of Stonewall 50, and old fighters (read: seniors) get a reduced rate at certain times to recognize their contributions to the LGBTQ struggle. The festival also promises a special Stonewall history display.

On PrideFest’s opening day is the U.S. Track and Field-sanctioned eighth annual Milwaukee Gay Sports Network Big Gay 5K Run/Walk fundraising event. On Saturday, June 8, the world’s largest motorcycle ride honoring the LGBTQ community and its allies, Ride with Pride Motorcycle Run, kick starts at the Harley-Davidson Museum and ends at PrideFest (of course).

The Milwaukee Pride Parade steps off on Sunday, June 9, taking its usual route through the gayborhood. Last year, it broke a record for the number of diverse marching units and this year for Stonewall 50, we might expect another record-setting parade. Also, off in the countryside on Friday, June 7, LGBT of Walworth County hosts its Pride Pot Luck and Movie!

But beyond our unofficial Pride Week, there’s more to come. Women’s Voices Milwaukee offers their “On with the Show” themed concert on June 15 and 16. Another reprise of “Over the Rainbow,” perhaps? The 31st Annual Challenge Party happens on Friday, June 21. This year’s beneficiaries include Diverse & Resilient, Holton Street Clinic, Alliance School and the UWM LGBT Resource Center. Racine’s Pride Day takes place on Sunday, June 23.

While most of these events may not be Stonewall 50-themed, they are all progenies of the LGBTQ liberation struggle that began 50 years ago. While we might not muster the millions marching elsewhere, we should never forget how much we owe to our own greatest generation.