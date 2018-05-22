Remembering LGBTQ Veterans on Memorial Day

Over the centuries of America’s wars, it is certain many LGBTQ individuals died in combat for their nation. We know the stories of LGBTQ service men and women killed in action in more recent wars. But, because of the nature of our society and its historic discrimination against our population, we will never know just how many have died in wars past. Surely the numbers are commensurate with the percentage of the greater population we represent.

Back in 2008, as director of the PrideFest Opening Ceremony, I reached out to our new LGBTQ veterans organization, Veterans for Diversity. I asked its founder, Ellen Kozel, if she could provide a color guard to present the flag for the national anthem. I wanted to recognize VfD’s community service and remind us of their service to the nation as well as call attention to the fact that an organization for LGBTQ veterans existed.

Kozel was excited about the idea. The problem was they would have to create a color guard unit to accommodate the request. There were logistical issues to address. Aside from finding a proper set of flags, recruiting members of the guard itself had its own challenges. One major concern was that this public display of pride in one’s service to the nation, pride in the flag and pride in being LGBTQ could potentially result in the loss of veterans benefits for those who participated. The U.S. military ban on out LGBTQ troops under the “Don’t Ask Don’t Tell” (DADT) policy was still in effect so that risk was a very real consideration. But, comprised of Vietnam, Afghanistan and Iraq War veterans, Kozel formed the unit and it has been presenting the flag at PrideFest Opening Ceremony ever since. This year VfD celebrates its 10th anniversary as both a 501(c)(3) organization and as PrideFest’s color guard. And, for the first time, VfD’s color guard will lead the Pride Parade.

Over the past decade, much has changed for LGBTQ service men and women. President Barack Obama ended the DADT policy. Today our gay, lesbian, transgender and bisexual troops serve honorably, out and proud. But the veterans’ struggle continues. To address that need, Veterans for Diversity has evolved and grown. It now has a branch in Dallas and is assisting formation of others. Locally, it has become a significant resource for veterans and their families whether through helping in providing access to health services or its “No Vet Left Behind USA” education project. It has also assisted in the development of LGBTQ-specific Veterans Administration programs.

And while we think of Memorial Day as our holiday to honor fallen service men and women, we cannot forget those who die as the result of suicide due to the effects of combat-induced PTSD. According to Kozel, that sad reality is currently their biggest battle with two veterans dying by their own hand every day. Several years ago, a local lesbian veteran killed herself and a VfD member in Texas was lost to suicide last year.

On Saturday, June 2, Veterans for Diversity is holding a fundraising bowling event at Classic Lanes in Greenfield to raise money for its upcoming Healing Warrior Hearts retreat to be held in August. We should all show our support.

Information about Veterans for Diversity, its programs and upcoming fundraiser may be found at veteransfordiversity.us.