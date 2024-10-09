× Expand Art Kumbalek

I’m Art Kumbalek and man oh manischewitz what a world, ain’a? So listen, I hear we be less than a month away from an important ground-shattering national election in the history of important ground-shattering national elections ever held upon this planet if not the entire Universe cause who know’s what’ going on over by Jupiter’s moon Europa and beyond, for christ sakes.

So let’s begin again with a “newsy bit” I stumbled somewhere upon this world-wide internet:

Game-Changing Inventions That Faced Ridicule

The Bicycle© Chris 73/Wikipedia

One of the most common criticisms of the bicycle was that it was dangerous for women [a precious resource] to ride. It was argued that the act of straddling a bicycle was immodest and could lead to moral decay.

Moral decay, indeed. Amazing to me that the Trumpel-thinskin has yet to bring this to our attention—gals straddling bikes and who knows what—’cause when it comes to moral decay, he wrote the book, he be the man, I kid you not.

Anyways, I love this Shepherd Express in every which way. But I got to tell you’s, they are a little light on the coverage of astrophysics and what-not, you think?

So to fill that gap, I offer you this:

Asteroid that doomed the dinosaurs halted a key process for life on Earth, scientists say

Read below (head’s up, no mention of Aaron Rodgers impact upon the football New York Jets):

cnn.com/2023/10/30/americas/asteroid-dust-dinosaur-extinction-photosynthesis-scn

And this, from the Jerusalem Post (like they don’t have other things to cover, ain’a?): jpost.com

Stay on top of the news of the day

Subscribe to our free, daily e-newsletter to get Milwaukee's latest local news, restaurants, music, arts and entertainment and events delivered right to your inbox every weekday, plus a bonus Week in Review email on Saturdays. SIGN UP

msn.com/en-us/news/technology/black-holes-existed-since-the-dawn-of-time-study-finds-in-major-discovery-study/ar-BB1hUKkw

Black holes existed since the dawn of time, study finds in major discovery

Here’s a tease: Black holes: From star creator to cosmic devourer (again, no mention of Aaron Rodgers, just so you’s sports fans know).

And here we go. I got medical schmutz up the jock these days, so we’ll keep this week’s effort close to the bone since the Uber’s about to arrive to haul my sorry ass up to St. Mary’s, again.

Remember, this is still America I’ve heard, so do not forget to VOTE, ’cause I’m Art Kumbalek and I told you so.