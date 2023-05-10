Roll ’em, Lester

× Expand Art Kumbalek

I’m Art Kumbalek and man oh manischewitz what a world, ain’a? So listen, whilst roaming around the world without wings, without wheels, I landed upon this from Trumpel-thinskin’s filmed deposition for the defamation and rape trial he’s got going on in New York City—The City With Plenty of Creeps:

So says the following:

Appearing on MSNBC’s “The Saturday Show” with host Jonathan Capehart, Barbara McQuade was as stunned as the host that the former president doubled down on his belief that celebrities are allowed to take advantage of women, one time stating, “Well, historically, that’s true with stars,” and then later adding, “... if you look over the last million years I guess that’s been largely true. Not always, but largely true. Unfortunately or fortunately.”

OK. I am now going to light up a nice Pall Mall and have couple, three sips of Grandma’s tea so’s to allow you’s to let the above sink in. Put your hardhat on.

“The last million years”? “Celebrities”? “Stars”? A million years ago? Cripes, according to my scant research, the Homo sapien did not shine around until about 300,000 years ago. But our orangutan-haired “stable genius” is talking about celebrities grabbing pussy many thousands of years before that

And who would be a celebrity from that time way back then? The guy or gal who figured how to control fire so’s Uk-Luk and Muk-Luk could warm up a Mastodon chop they’d been keeping in the ice house? Of course, he/she would. He’d be welcomed to grab crotch from every hut/yurt/piss-ass tent from Irkustk all the way down to whatever gathering they called a gathering then down there by Rio de focking Janeiro according to the Orange Circus Peanut’s filmed deposition.

Yes sir, life, such as it was, on this ultimately doomed planet one-million years ago consisted mostly of this: “Crocodiles, lizards, turtles, pythons, and other reptiles proliferated during this time, as did birds such as ducks, geese, hawks, and eagles.” In other words, life-forms that would evolve into language-savvy (thankfully English) characters used in Disney animated motion pictures. Show business, the keeper of evolutionary history, you betcha.

OK, let’s move ahead with Trumpty-Dumbty’s claim of historical crotch grabbing (AKA as sexual assault according to the “woke” crowd). As we travel forward in time from the crocodiles etc. setting the scene, in time forward to when you got those ancient Egyptians from a couple, three, four, six-thousand years ago, I am not aware that any of these crowned king/emperor big-hat rulers are displayed upon historical artifacts grabbing crotch. If that were a big-time thing way back then, surely upon their ancient vessels it would’ve been portraited, you think?

So, I continued my research into top-notch historical guys and the availability of historical record of their crotch-grabbing ways, lo, these past million years.

I checked in on Tutankhamun, the museum-favorite head honcho Egypt guy (1332–1323 BC), apparently croaked around the age of 18. Yeah, I don’t see much crotch-grabbing depicted from the records of his tomb opening, although his mummified self has certainly achieved celebrity/star status.

Or how ’bout your Buddha, born as Siddhartha Gautama (563 BCE or 480 BCE) “The Awakened.” Haven’t heard about much crotch-grabbing from the Budd, but his followers seem to be not averse from what I know.

And what do I know? Hey, how ’bout your Jesus? I’m no Bible-thumping expert, but for those of you’s who are, do you recall any mention of the “lord” wandering around his neck of the world so’s to provide a bunch of palaver alongside some kind of fish and bread like-thing whilst simultaneously grabbing crotch? I don’t. And he’s possibly the biggest celebrity/star of all time, besides maybe Frank Sinatra, Elvis and Muhammad Ali not to mention Julius focking Caesar, I kid you not.

So anyways, I got to go and get ready for the Mother’s Day coming up, the day we celebrate the lady from whom we all traveled within so as to enter out into this world as we know it.

Now, in regard to the current inflationary economy, I’m guessing many Americans don’t have the extra couple, three bucks so as to present mom with a bunch of flowers, box of candy, new doilies, brunch, Sunday afternoon trip to the zoo, evening at the nightclub featuring the Chippendales, what the flock. So how ‘bout you present her with the gift of laughter on her special day?

Go for it. Here’s a couple, three little stories you can use no matter what the circumstance of your get-together be:

So this little kid saunters into his parents’ bedroom one night and sees his mom on top of his pop bouncing up and down. The mom notices her son, quickly rolls over and covers herself, worried about what her son has seen. She dresses quickly and seeks to find him. The kid asks, “What were you and dad doing?”

Mother replies, “You know your dad has a big tummy and, well, sometimes I have to get on top of it to help flatten it.” The kid says, “You’re wasting your time, mom. Whenever you go out shopping, the lady next door comes over, gets on her knees and blows it right back up.” Ba-ding!

And who doesn’t enjoy a “Mommy Mommy” zinger?

“Mommy, mommy, I hate Daddy’s guts.”

“Shut up, kid, and keep eating!”

Yes sir, or how ‘bout this chestnut?

Little boy’s in the living room playing Amtrak with his new electric-train set. From the kitchen, the mom hears the train stop and her son say, “All you sons of bitches who want off, get the hell off now ‘cause this is the last stop. All you fockers who are getting on, get your asses onboard ‘cause we’re leaving.”

The mom can’t believe what she just heard, rushes into the living room and scolds her son, “We don’t use that kind of language in this house. Now go to your room for the next two hours and when you come back down, you can play with your train as long as you use proper language.”

Two hours later, the boy starts playing with his train again. From the kitchen, she hears the train stop and the boy say, “All passengers disembarking, please remember to take all your belongings. We thank you for riding with us and we hope your trip was a pleasant one. For those just boarding, please stow your hand luggage under the seat and enjoy your trip. For those of you pissed off about the two-hour delay, please see the focking bitch in the kitchen.” Ba-ding!

And don’t forget you can always spring for a nice riddle, such as: Why don’t Jewish mothers drink? Oy vey, ’cause alcohol interferes with their suffering.

Ba-ding! ’cause I’m Art Kumbalek and I told you so.