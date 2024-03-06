Woman with a Torch

× Expand Art Kumbalek Caesar statue

I’m Art Kumbalek and man oh manischewitz what a world, ain’a? So listen, lots of schmutz ahead this year they call 2024, you think?

Yeah yeah, we’ve got the yearly State of the Union of the Address coming back up like a tainted burrito when the current president takes-to-school crap-ass members of Congress let alone the viewing hoi polloi who decide to elect a vast array of knobshines and demented douchebags to positions of some kind of power.

An early deadline prevents me from gasbagging upon the actual event, but I can tell you this, if a year from now, the deliverer of such a thing is a President Big WacDonald Trumpel-thinskin, I will volunteer to be a solo human mission to the planet Mars and you can skip the space helmet—my head’s already exploded.

Yes sir, The Donald, spewing true truth wherever he parades his fat lying ass. Hey, how ’bout this, from the New York Post a couple, three days ago:

Speaking Saturday at a rally in Conway, South Carolina, the former president recalled that a leader of a “big country”[Atlantis? Garth Brooks?] asked if the US might come to their aid if they did not pay their fair share in defense spending within NATO and had come under attack from Moscow.

“I said: ‘You didn’t pay? You’re delinquent?’ … ‘No I would not protect you, in fact, I would encourage them to do whatever they want. You gotta pay. You gotta pay your bills,’” Trump said.

Yes, the Orange Circus Peanut was quoted as saying “You gotta pay. You gotta pay your bills.” What a stand-up guy. Although I did stumble upon a story dated June 9, 2016, from USA Today, the headline being such:

Hundreds allege Donald Trump doesn’t pay his bills

You may peruse his shitocracy here, if you care as a true patriot:

usatoday.com/story/news/politics/elections/2016/06/09/donald-trump-unpaid-bills-republican-president-laswuits/85297274

OK, but here’s a teaser:

Donald Trump often portrays himself as a savior of the working class who will “protect your job.” But a USA TODAY NETWORK analysis found he has been involved in more than 3,500 lawsuits [3,500? Holy shmoley] over the past three decades—and a large number of those involve ordinary Americans, like the Friels [Philadelphia cabinet-builder Edward Friel Jr.] who say Trump or his companies have refused to pay them.

“You gotta pay your bills,” indeed.

And I’ll bet you a buck two-eighty that President Joe will give a word or two to the immigration schmutz that has so many with their undies in a bundle.

Now, if I were the president giving the Union speech (and why I am not may nearly be a humanitarian crime, ain’a?), I would read the words by Emma Lazarus, dated Nov. 2, 1883, which are stamped into the pedestal of the Statue of Liberty. And I would suggest that rather our young elementary school Einsteins recite the Pledge of Allegiance before they begin the task of completing another boring-ass school-day, that these be the words they memorize:

The New Colossus

Not like the brazen giant of Greek fame,

With conquering limbs astride from land to land;

Here at our sea-washed, sunset gates shall stand

A mighty woman with a torch, whose flame

Is the imprisoned lightning, and her name

Mother of Exiles. From her beacon-hand

Glows world-wide welcome; her mild eyes command

The air-bridged harbor that twin cities frame.

“Keep, ancient lands, your storied pomp!” cries she

With silent lips. “Give me your tired, your poor,

Your huddled masses yearning to breathe free,

The wretched refuse of your teeming shore.

Send these, the homeless, tempest-tost to me,

A-focking-men and women and children.

Please allow me a moment to dry my eyes as I wetten another nice hot-focking toddy, thank you.

OK. As time goes by, you must remember this: VOTE.

Also, I’ll ask you not to forget once again some words from the old Greek philosopher Anonymous: “More important than where we’re from is where we’re going.” And where I’m going is to grab a nice cocktail up over by the Uptowner tavern/charm school, where today is always at least a day before tomorrow and yesterday may very well be today ’cause I’m Art Kumbalek and I told you so.