15 Ways to Make Your Home Merry & Bright When Time Is Tight

The holidays should be a happy time, full of laughter, love and luscious treats; however, between planning menus, stuffing stockings and other party prerequisites, the stress of it all can be a bit too much. Consider these seasonal shortcuts before hauling out the holly, and you’ll turn your home into a winter wonderland in no time.

Start with a plan. Deciding what, where and how you’re going to decorate (inside and out) is the first step to any successful holiday makeover. Create a realistic plan for what you’ll decorate, how much you’ll spend and the amount of time you’ll dedicate to trimming your home and you’ll set yourself up for success. Take an inventory. Quickly review the holiday décor you already own, and you’ll avoid unnecessary trips to the store. Looking to cut expenses this year? Make a promise to only decorate with items you have on hand. Fill Apothecary Jars. Set ornaments, pinecones, acorns, peppermints or small evergreen twigs in apothecary or even mason jars and you’ll instantly add whimsy to any space. (You’ll use fewer ornaments if you insert an empty toilet paper or paper towel roll in the middle of the jar and fill around it.) Remember the bathroom. If you’re having guests, they’ll most likely hit up your restroom. A little holiday flair in this room goes a long way. Add twig branch lights. Stick a set of these small, affordable, battery-operated LED twigs in an existing floral arrangement, vase or a basket. They’re a perfect way to add a bit of enhancement to your home without an ounce of effort. Think outside the tree. Don’t have time for a Christmas tree this year? Hang a wreath or two around the house for instant holiday appeal. Decorate the mantel. The fireplace is automatically a focal point, so deck out the mantle with evergreen boughs, garland and a strand or two of lights for instant elegance. Go natural. Spray paint thin sticks and branches white and use them to decorate mantles or floral arrangements. Add spray-on silver or gold glitter for extra flair. Throw in throw pillows. Holiday-themed pillows featuring cheery messages such as “Joy” or “Noel” add whimsy to any room. Don’t have any? Simply tie wide colorful ribbons around your plain throw pillows. Create a large bow on the front of the pillows for easy, affordable decorations. Make it scent-sational. Oil- and wax-warmers quickly fill homes with the scents of the season. Even if you don’t put up a single holiday decoration, aromas such as gingerbread, cranberry, pumpkin, evergreen and other familiar scents immediately transform homes. Decorate the entry. Setting a few decorative pieces on a foyer table or hanging a garland over an entryway mirror sets the mood when guests arrive at your home. Think small. Tiny touches add up to big impacts. Balance small evergreen sprigs on top of framed artwork on the walls. Hang miniature wreathes or single ornaments from doorknobs. Be selective. When decorating the outside of your house, skip areas not seen by those passing by. There’s no need to light the back of a tree that folks aren’t going to see. Wrap it up. You’ll enjoy maximum impact with little effort when the wrapping paper complements the tree or the room in which the gifts sit. Dim the lights. When all else fails, dim the lights and grab the candles. Candlelight makes everything a bit more special, and this time of year is no exception.

Regardless of how much (or how little) you decorate this Christmas, be sure to carve out time to relax and enjoy the season. After all, nothing dresses up a home like a happy host, anxious to share holiday cheer with family and friends.