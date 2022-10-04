A Home for Every Season

× Expand Photo by Michael Burmesch Hubertus Open House

One of the great things about this state is its change in seasons. We all have a favorite time of year and living in the Midwest gives everyone an opportunity to relish whichever season they cherish most. For one Wisconsin resident, that love of nature inspired the house of his dreams.

Photo by Michael Burmesch Hubertus Open House

“My goal was to move from Milwaukee to the country and build a contemporary-style home with lots of windows so I could enjoy the scenery all year,” says homeowner Keith. “I was fortunate to find a wooded, 2-acre lot in Hubertus. The Bark River runs behind the property with Bark Lake nearby.” Keith purchased the secluded plot the day it went on the market and quickly set to designing and building his house. That was 1992, and the home continues to be a source of inspiration and comfort for Keith as well as his 14-year-old English Springer Spaniel, Kelby.

The two-story, three-bedroom house features large windows and multiple patio doors that allow easy access to a wraparound deck. “I built the deck shortly after I moved in,” Keith explains. “The house sits on a hill, so my deck is 9-feet off the ground. It was a lot of work … and a lot of beers,” he laughs, “but I wanted guests to be able to walk around the entire exterior of the house.”

× Expand Photo by Michael Burmesch Hubertus Open House owner Keith No matter the season, Keith enjoys every square inch of his Hubertus home—inside and out.

Whether enjoying the view from the impressive deck or experiencing the woods via the property’s winding 300-foot driveway, Keith’s guests can’t help but feel enveloped by nature. “It’s great when the forest turns green in spring, and in summer it’s nice living so close to a lake,” he says. “Fall colors are really spectacular when you live in the woods, but winter is my favorite because the scenery is just so beautiful all around the house.”

Stay on top of the news of the day

Subscribe to our free, daily e-newsletter to get Milwaukee's latest local news, restaurants, music, arts and entertainment and events delivered right to your inbox every weekday, plus a bonus Week in Review email on Saturdays. SIGN UP

Having a deep respect for nature, Keith sought to keep a significant amount of the landscape intact. “I did add a large patio at the front of the house, however. It includes a fountain and several planters, making it a great spot to hang out,” he says.

A Touch of Glass

Photo by Michael Burmesch Hubertus Open House

The interior of the home reflects both Keith’s love of nature and his desire to host friends and family. “I wanted an open-concept because I do a lot entertaining,” he notes. “The first-floor design allows guests to mingle from room to room, and I can easily talk to everyone while I’m in the kitchen cooking.”

Keith’s favorite part of the home is the spacious family room. Featuring a gas fireplace, bar and cathedral ceilings, it’s clearly the centerpiece of the house. “The room includes floor-to-ceilings windows so I can enjoy all four seasons,” he adds.

The home’s color scheme complements the owner’s art collection. “I went with white walls because I have a lot of abstract art and modern glass pieces,” Keith says. “My artwork shows up really well against the white, particularly since much of it features primary colors.”

Several of the eclectic glass pieces were created by Keith himself with others coming from local artists and yet additional pieces purchased on vacations. “I’ve made several glass pieces,” he says. “I took classes on glass fusion, and I plan to make more in the future. I’d like to start experimenting with abstract art, creating pieces with glass, metal and wood.”

× Expand Photo by Michael Burmesch Hubertus Open House

Keith says his guests enjoy the home’s modern features but continuously comment on the scenery that surrounds the house. “A lot of friends live in city,” he explains, ”when they come here, I want them to enjoy a bit of country living, whether we go swimming in the lake, hiking in the woods or simply enjoying a few cocktails outside.

“I feel fortunate to live here,” Keith continues. “I often travel the short distance to Milwaukee but it’s always nice to be home, no matter what the season.”