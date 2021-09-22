Art and Elegance Meet Warm and Welcoming in this Impressive Milwaukee Home

× Expand Photo Credit: Tyler Nelson

Step into the home of Brett Timmerman and Patrick Mutsune and you find yourself in a world of contemporary design combined with comfort, function and even a pinch of smile-inducing kitsch.

Located in Milwaukee’s Kane Commons, the eight-room, 3.5-bath, single-family condo includes a movie theater, five balconies, a custom-designed kitchen, fireplaces and an art collection that rivals many local galleries. Perhaps the most interesting feature of the home, however, is demonstrated in the couple’s ability to create a space that’s both posh and welcoming at once.

Timmerman, a relator with Keller Williams North Shore, and Mutsune, a managing director at R.W. Baird Co., purchased the four-story condo in 2013 and found themselves with a blank slate with which to work. “When we bought the home, it was just the basic structure. We were able to customize pretty much everything.” Timmerman explains. “Patrick has always had an eye for design and was an art major prior to switching to finance, so that was a big help.”

Mutsune adds, “As an artist, a blank canvas is very exciting. I was able to design the home of my dreams, while Brett watched for impracticalities. We make a good team that way.”

The couple also excels at balancing the seemingly opposite aesthetics of sophistication and comfort. “The house is designed to reflect a home that is lived in and showcases our personalities,” says Timmerman. “It's not meant to be an immaculate, sterile museum.”

Mutsune agrees. “While the art feels sophisticated at times, the space holding the art is relaxed,” he notes. “The floors and the furnishing are distressed on purpose. We’re very conscious about what materials we choose for the interior.”

Life Among Art

While textures of wood, tapestry and copper lend a warm touch, it’s the couple’s art collection that steals the spotlight. Paintings, sculptures, mixed-media pieces, photography and other works are perfectly displayed throughout the home.

“The art collection took shape when we bought the house from Julilly Kohler, the developer,” says Mutsune. “She was downsizing her collection and we bought several pieces to kickstart ours.”

The pieces are diverse yet work well together, lending extraordinary interest throughout the home. “We always say diversity matters in all things,” Mutsune notes. “Many pieces are from Kenya, my home country. These pieces are important because traveling home and seeing family is a once-a-year thing for me. Having art from back home is a daily reminder of my roots.”

The couple enjoy purchasing art when travelling but also feel it’s important to bring local artistry into their house. “We have many pieces from local artists and take great pride in supporting those artists,” says Timmerman.

From a dining room table by Matthew Gramling Woodworks to Jon Schroder’s stained glass featuring local landmarks, Milwaukee’s art scene is well represented. “The stained glass is at the top of my favorite things in the house,” Timmerman says. “It’s iconic Milwaukee. It’s by a local artist. We love Milwaukee, and I think no matter who you are, you ought to be proud of where you're from or where you live.”

To the homeowners, it’s the stories behind the artwork that unify the collection and represent the house overall. “I love pieces that tell a story,” Mutsune explains. “It lets us share a piece of that artist with our guests. Storytelling is universal and brings people together. That's kind of the purpose of the house and the art.”

Mutsune and Timmerman say they designed their home for entertaining, and their art collection clearly reflects a desire to intrigue their guests. “Sharing art is just one way we can learn more about each other,” says Mutsune. “Even if art isn’t your thing, there is something here that will speak to you. I hope guests feel they got to know Brett and I better, and I hope, in turn, we got to know them better by seeing which pieces speak to them.”

“I think our house speaks to how different Patrick and I are,” Timmerman notes, “and I also think it shows how wonderfully complementary those differences can be.”

