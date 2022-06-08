This Milwaukee Garage Is Simply “Wunderbar!”

× Expand Wunderbar garage bar Wunderbar garage bar

Milwaukee’s Andrea Zysk thinks outside the box, or, in this case, outside the rec room. A desire to beat the pandemic blues led Zysk to transform her southside Garden District garage into a neighborhood pub. “When COVID hit, I decided to utilize my garage to create a safe outdoor place for small groups of friends,” she explains.

Zysk already had a tiny bar in her 2.5-car garage but started to enhance the area in 2020. “The original bar was a kitchen island, two bar stools and a small fridge. When a friend suggested I expand the garage bar, I thought it was a great idea.”

In fact, Zysk credits a lot of her bar’s development to friends. “People were so excited about the concept, they’d contact me about bars, stools and beer signs they found,” she says. “For example, a friend found a large bar on Facebook Marketplace for $90. It took four of us to move it to my house since it’s so heavy, but it’s perfect.

“The owner of Club Charlie’s gave me some bar stools he had in storage as well as a few bar signs and glasses,” she adds. “When I stopped at the Drunk Uncle in West Allis, I told the owner about my garage bar and showed him photos. He gave me several things, including a New Glarus sign, a bar mat and a sleeve of coasters.”

While the décor of the bar came together somewhat easily, the shiplap-like walls were more cumbersome. “Since lumber was expensive, I decided to use wood from pallets,” Zysk says. “My friend found 50 free pallets and rented a trailer to pick them up. It took us two days to cut the pallets apart and pull out all the nails.” Plywood sheets were fixed to the garage’s studs, and the pallet wood was nailed on one piece at a time.

Welcome to Wunderbar

× Expand Andrea Zysk Andrea Zysk transformed her 2.5 car garage into a bar to entertain friends.

Every good bar needs a good name, and this homemade hot spot is no exception. Ultimately, Zysk decided on a name that pays homage to her late, German-immigrant father. “My dad passed away when I was 21,” she shares. “He was very social and loved a good time. He built a bar in the basement of our family home, and we had some memorable parties there.

“I remember him saying things were ‘Wunderbar,’ which means ‘wonderful’ in German. l liked that it had ‘bar’ in the word, and it just felt right.” Zysk asked a friend to design a logo, a sign was made and Wunderbar was born.

A wooden monarch also hangs in the bar to commemorate Zysk’s mother. “I bought it from The Butterfly Man in Adams, Wisconsin. “When my mom passed in 2015, I felt we had some sort of connection through butterflies,” she notes. “When I first looked at this house, a giant monarch was in a bush, and I felt it was a sign. The butterfly in the bar is for her.”

The final result is a cozy spot where Zysk entertains. “The bar has a welcoming feel. I have an active neighborhood and people stop and ask questions about it,” she adds. “They seem to love it.”

If You Build It, They Will Come

Interested in transforming your garage into a neighborhood pub? Zysk has some sage advice. “Take your time,” she says. “It took me awhile to gather all the right beer signs and find stools that were the perfect height for the bar.”

Zysk closes her bar for winter, parking her car in the garage instead. Consider how winter will affect your garage bar and plan accordingly.

Most important, Zysk recommends simply using your imagination. “If you have a garage, shed or any space you can turn into an entertainment space, go for it,” she suggests “If you have an imagination, you can create it!

“It’s really a fun project, and a great place to hang out,” she adds. “I always have music playing and cold shots on deck, and I encourage singing. If the garage door is open, we're partying!”