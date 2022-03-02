A Confederacy of Sociopaths (Many in High Places)

× Expand Photo: Andranik Hakobyan - Getty Images Man hidden by creepy mask

Recently, we’ve witnessed a horrific example of how those with antisocial personality disorder degrade our collective well-being. Sociopaths love only one person. Themselves. And they admire only one type of person. Those just like them. In fact, they often form little mutual admiration societies of cruel, self-aggrandizing miscreants, like themselves.

This manifests in the shallow, self-serving love fests you see between the world’s despots, or would-be ones. Putin, Xi Jinping, wannabe Trump, Kim Jong-un, Bolsanaro and the rest. You can hear it in their compliments to each another—smart, savvy, tough, winner, strong leader, genius. This is the breast-beating lexicon of those who believe, through and through, that might makes right. Like lesser-known sociopaths and malignant narcissists, their only moral compass, if one could call it that, is “me, myself and mine.”

Whatever your political preferences, these people have no interest in your well-being or that of your family, friends or community. They are not on your side and only pretend to be because it serves their mercenary agenda. They don’t adhere to any moral code or collective sense of purpose. Rather, these are soulless villains whose only god is themselves. We’ve suffered these madmen (and they are mostly men) throughout our history. Look in their eyes and you don’t see a human gazing back. Theirs are like a shark’s eyes. Cold and empty save for one thing—indifference toward all, benevolence for one. Actually, that comparison is unfair to sharks. They kill to survive, not to subjugate a nation, strut on the world stage or grift their gullible adherents. It’s one thing when these malefactors lack institutional authority, limiting the scope of their carnage, but another altogether when holding the reins of power. Just ask the people of Ukraine.

Stay on top of the news of the day

Subscribe to our free, daily e-newsletter to get Milwaukee's latest local news, restaurants, music, arts and entertainment and events delivered right to your inbox every weekday, plus a bonus Week in Review email on Saturdays. SIGN UP

So, how do we determine whether someone is a sociopath? Here’s a commonly accepted list of characteristics:

Deviously manipulative and deceitful toward others

Charming, witty or arrogant in how they come across

Deeply cynical about people and life in general

Easily irritated, quick to anger, impulsive

Readily engaging in offensive, aggressive or violent behavior

Bereft of guilt or remorse for their hurtful actions

No empathy or sympathy for the needs or suffering of others

Blaming others or circumstances for their bad acts

The prevalence of antisocial personality disorder is estimated at about three percent of the general population, with men outnumbering women three-to-one. However, their impact on our well-being is far out of proportion to their numbers. Their outward charm, manipulative acumen and confidence combined with a ruthless pursuit of power make it more likely they will ascend to positions of authority.

Some research shows a disproportionately high number of business and political “leaders” fit this diagnosis. The most accomplished among them are facile at deceiving others about their character and intentions, often attracting fawning devotees who blindly swallow their balderdash. Facing uncertainty, many people are drawn to a powerful, confident authority figure.

Research into the origins of sociopathy and its related character disorders, like over-the-top narcissism, often fail to identify one smoking gun. While there is some evidence for a genetic predisposition, current thinking is that developmental experiences play a major role. For example, children subjected to neglect, abuse or emotional trauma are more likely to exhibit sociopathy as adults. However, given the high prevalence of adverse childhood experiences compared with the low incidence of sociopathy overall, other contributing factors seem at play. Some studies suggest a traumatic brain injury, coupled with other influences, increases one’s risk, as well. Nonetheless, given the wide range of variables (heredity, child development, emotional trauma, gender, brain injury, etc.), we have much to learn about causation.

Can antisocial personality disorder respond to mental health treatment? Not often. Sociopaths rarely seek treatment on their own, and even when required by the courts, they often try to game the system. Years ago, working as a psychologist in a community mental health center, a number of sociopaths were referred to me by the courts. To a man (they all were), they proved hostile or indifferent to the process and to me personally.

So, don’t expect Putin or his pedigree to change. Let’s just hope these lunatics, in their warped and heartless version of reality, don’t drive us all off the deep end.

For more, visit philipchard.com.