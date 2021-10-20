Image is Far From Everything

× Expand Image by msan10/Getty Images

Charles was a nationally acclaimed speaker who keynoted many conferences. So, he was taken aback when, at one engagement, he was politely chastised by the organizers for “not wearing appropriate clothing.” It seemed these folks had a hard and fast rule stipulating that business attire, meaning suit and tie for men, must be worn during presentations. Charles presented for their conference in his customary garb: dress slacks, open collar shirt, sport coat.

“They said, despite being rated one of the top speakers at the conference, I would not be invited back unless I conformed to their dress code,” he explained.

In response, he told them they were “too image focused” and “confusing function with form.”

Professional Image?

Someone like Charles cares more about getting things done well than how things look. In contrast, those more oriented toward form and image are primarily concerned with the appearances of things and the resulting impressions these optics create on others. In his case, Charles emphasized that his presentation was highly valued by the participants, proof that his function (way of performing) took precedent over his outer shell; in this case, clothing. In response, the conference organizers fixated on the fact he was messing with the tightly managed professional image of their event.

“A spiffy suit won’t compensate for a lousy presentation,” Charles argued.

“Granted, but the fact is, you could have both,” I replied, playing devil’s advocate.

Sure, but these people are prepared to abandon a topnotch educational experience with the potential to benefit their attendees in favor of a polished exterior, and I’ve learned I perform better in casual clothing,” he countered. “Where are their values?”

His situation begged the question. What’s more important in one’s life: image (the way people or circumstances look) or function (the way people behave)? An interesting example of these different ways of approaching the world comes from politics. Surveys show more voters choose a political candidate based on image and looks (form) than on past performance, policy positions and approaches to issues (function).

Unconscious Bias

Often, the same proves true in the corporate boardroom. Research shows the primary criteria for selecting a CEO is (get this) height, an unconscious bias that wrongly assumes a correlation between being tall (image) and being effective (process). Closer to home, many of us employ this dynamic in choosing mates. “Clothes make the man,” we say, and the oppressive and often discriminatory emphasis on physical beauty in females is well documented. Physical attraction alone is no substitute for emotional closeness, trust and honesty, nor anywhere near as durable. Yet, research suggests it is often the main criteria we employ in choosing whom to date, court or marry.

Are personality, emotional intelligence and values more important than appearances? We like to say so, but many of us don’t walk this talk. There are countless other venues where this choice emerges, in everything from purchasing a vehicle to assigning job titles to choosing a house. Is form important? It can be, as any artist, aesthetically sensitive person and engineer knows, but only when form aligns with and supports function. If you take a talented athlete, student or employee (good function) and insist that they adhere to a rigid system (form) that clashes with their way or learning or working, performance suffers. In workplaces, wise leaders pay attention to how their high performing employees get things done and then do their best to align operational structures (schedules, resources, staffing, etc.) to support their workers’ functions.

Most of us have been lured into making a bad choice based on image rather than substance. It’s all too easy to be mesmerized by outward appearances, particularly in a world awash with brainwashing sales pitches and slick imagery. We often say, “Don’t judge a book by its cover.” In reality, we often do just that, failing to recognize that what looks good on the outside is no guarantee it will prove so on the inside.

So, the next time you’re smitten with the outward appearance of someone or something, consider an old English proverb that states, “Show is not substance.” But too often, show rules.

